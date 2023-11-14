Sean Strickland continues to take jabs at Valentina Shevchenko: “I don’t know who shoots worse. A female or a Russian”

By Susan Cox - November 14, 2023

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is continuing to take jabs at Valentina Shevchenko.

Strickland (28-5 MMA) is preparing for his upcoming middleweight title defence against Dricus Du Plessis (20-2 MMA) at UFC 297 which takes place this coming January at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario.

That hasn’t stopped ‘Tarzan’ from taking to social media to throw barbs at the former UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.

Shevchenko (23-4 MMA) has had a bit of a rough time as of late. After 9 consecutive victories in the Octagon, ‘Bullet’ has had one loss and one draw in her last two fights.  The most recent battle saw Shevchenko take to the cage in a rematch with Alexa Grasso (16-3 MMA) this past September, which was ultimately ruled a split-draw after five-rounds.

Sean Strickland has taken aim at women’s MMA in the past, which has prompted Shevchenko to respond.

It was just days ago that Strickland posted to ‘X‘ the following:

“Paige Vanzant said she made more on only fans in 24 hours than she did in the UFC. Let’s unpack..

1. You were signed because you’re hot.

2. Women’s MMA is lame.

3. Men will pay more to see you naked than to watch you fight. Stay in school kids, fighting sucks lol.”

To which Valentina Shevchenko took notice and responded to Sean Strickland on ‘X’:

“Interesting unpack here 🤔 That looks more like an offended kid, who got less money in his entire fighter career than female fighters do! 😂 Good try, maybe UFC will see that and add some cash 💵 to your purse next time. But for now, naked is you are 😂”

Strickland responded, and later deleted, the following message to the 35 year old:

“You look like you learned striking from a YouTube video. LMAO female MMA. It’s like watching children fight… You only have a job because you know when to put heels on and take off your clothes.”

‘Tarzan’ did reach out with any apology on social media and asked Valentina to go shooting with him in the future.

Well, there’s more.

It was just yesterday that Strickland, took to ‘X’ posting a picture of Valentina with the following commentary:

“Who is a worse shot. A woman or russian?”

“I don’t know who shoots worse. A female or a Russian, good thing for me you’re both…Well I know you’re a russian…”

I’m sure a response from Shevchenko will be coming shortly….

What do you make of the interactions between Sean Strickland and Valentina Shevchenko?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

