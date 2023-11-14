Jamahal Hill sends warning to newly crowned UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall

Jamahal Hill is sending a warning to the newly crowned UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

Hill (12-1 MMA) last fought and defeated Glover Teixeira (33-9 MMA) by unanimous decision in January of this year at UFC 283, claiming the UFC light heavyweight title.

Unfortunatley ‘Sweet Dreams’ had to surrender that title after tearing his achilles tendon in July during a basketball game in Las Vegas.

While regaining the light heavyweight title is Jamahal Hill’s first priority, he’s also making it known that he’d like to fight at heavyweight and has Tom Aspinall in his sights.

Talking to ‘TNT Sports‘, Jamahal Hill shared his thoughts on Aspinall:

“I think Tom is a stud, I think Tom is like the new prototype of what heavyweights are. I definitely wanna do my thing at 205 and then go up and eventually see him too. So Tom, get ready for me baby, someday. I think he has great movement. I think his coaches focus on a lot of good things, the right things to give him an edge in this game. A lot of them have the same philosophy as my coaches have and employ with me and things like that. I think he’s definitely built the right way, the way fighters should be built. It’s exciting. I’m game. I’m always game. Any time I see somebody exciting or new or they’re bringing something fresh to the cage, I wanna test myself against that.”

It was Tom Aspinall (14-3 MMA) who defeated Sergei Pavlovich (18-2 MMA) by KO this past weekend at UFC 295 to claim the interim UFC heavyweight champion title.

This past Saturday also saw Alex Pereira (9-2 MMA) defeat Jiří Procházka (29-4 MMA) via KO in the main event, to claim the UFC light heavyweight title.

It only makes sense that it will Hill vs. Pereira next.

Looking past that exchange, would you like to see a Jamahal Hill vs. Tom Aspinall in the future?

