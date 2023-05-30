Sean Strickland believes he “should” be fighting Israel Adesanya next: “That one needs to happen”

By Cole Shelton - May 30, 2023

Sean Strickland thinks he should be Israel Adesanya’s next opponent.

Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya

Currently, Adesanya does not have his next fight booked but the plan is for him to fight in September in Australia. Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis is booked for July as a title eliminator fight but whether or not they will be able to make that quick of a turnaround is uncertain.

However, even if the winner of Whitaker-Du Plessis can make a quick turnaround, Strickland still thinks he should be Adesanya’s next fight and believes that fight needs to happen soon.

“If this fight goes my way, it 100 percent should be in the cards. I f*****g had a close decision with f*****g, what the f*ck was that guy’s name? Black guy. Jared Cannoiner, you knocked some brain cells out of me. Solid guy. Thought I won on the scorecards but it is what it is. I truly believe I should be the one fighting Izzy but I lost (to Alex Pereira) fair and square. I’ll pay my tenants. I’ll get some W’s but yeah, that one needs to happen,” Strickland said to John Eric Poli.

RELATED: Sean Strickland names the one thing he respects about Israel Adesanya.

Of course, at UFC 276 when Israel Adesanya was facing Jared Cannonier, Sean Strickland was on the card taking on Alex Pereira and most of the press conference consisted of Strickland taking shots at ‘Stylebender’. Following the press conference many fans called for that fight to happen next, but Strickland ultimately suffered a KO loss to Pereira – ruling him out of the equation.

If Sean Strickland is going to get the next title fight he will need to be Abus Magomedov in the main event of the July 1 card from the UFC Apex. Should he do that, it would extend his win streak to two – as he beat Nassourdine Imavov last time out – and given his history with Adesanya, the lead-up to the fight would be full of trash talk.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Israel Adesanya Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor vows that his fight against Michael Chandler will be "the greatest return in combat sports"

Cole Shelton - May 30, 2023
Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor makes threatening claim ahead of Michael Chandler fight: "You're going to see a visual of a head hanging off"

Lewis Simpson - May 30, 2023

Conor McGregor has made a violent claim of what to expect when he meets Michael Chandler later in the year.

Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Javier Mendez reveals Khabib Nurmagomedov is still coaching his fighters despite recent announcement

Cole Shelton - May 30, 2023

Khabib Nurmagomedov is still coaching his fighters, according to Javier Mendez.

Daniel Cormier, UFC
UFC

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier shares his top three fights of 2023

Susan Cox - May 30, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier is sharing his top three fights of 2023.

Dana White, Power Slap
UFC

UFC President Dana White sounds off on uneducated critics of Power Slap: “Pure hate”

Susan Cox - May 30, 2023

UFC President, Dana White, is sounding off on the ‘uneducated’ critics of Power Slap.

Conor McGregor

Alexander Volkanovski and Conor McGregor go back and forth over a potential UFC fight at lightweight

Susan Cox - May 30, 2023
Mike-Brown-and-Dustin-Poirier
Jake Paul

Dustin Poirier shares his prediction for upcoming Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match: “It’s not an easy fight”

Susan Cox - May 30, 2023

Dustin Poirier is sharing his prediction for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 124, UFC Vegas 74
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 124 with Randy Couture, Jim Miller, and Daniel Pineda

Cole Shelton - May 30, 2023

The 124th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 74 this weekend and to talk Francis Ngannou’s signing with the PFL.

Shavkat Rakhmonov
Kelvin Gastelum

Chael Sonnen slams Shavkat Rakhmonov for his callout of Kelvin Gastelum: “It was about as wimpy as you could do a callout”

Harry Kettle - May 30, 2023

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has questioned Shavkat Rakhmonov for his recent callout of returning welterweight Kelvin Gastelum.

Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Michael Bisping refutes Chael Sonnen’s claim that the UFC is now working on Jon Jones vs. Sergei Pavlovich: “I've heard nothing of the sort”

Harry Kettle - May 30, 2023

Michael Bisping has questioned Chael Sonnen’s claim that the UFC is working on booking Jon Jones vs Sergei Pavlovich.