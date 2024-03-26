UFC champion Sean O’Malley sends a warning to fans making unwelcome visits to his home in Arizona

UFC champion Sean O’Malley is sending a warning to fans making unwelcome visits to his home in Arizona.

Sean O’Malley (18-1 MMA) is the current UFC bantamweight champion, most recently defeating Marlon Vera (23-9 MMA) earlier this month at UFC 299.

‘Suga’ at 29 currently resides with his family, a wife and a daughter, at his house in Arizona.

O’Malley has millions of fans, but some are apparently making life problematic for the MMA star.

On the ‘TimboSugarShow‘ broadcast, Sean O’Malley spoke about unwelcome visitors, stating:

“People keep finding my f**kin house, it’s f**king annoying. I wanna put a sign way out there on the road that says, ‘If you pass this line, you could be shot.’”

“It’s fans, they like me. But that doesn’t mean you can f**kin come to my house. Don’t come to my house.”

Continuing, O’Malley said:

“Even if you like me, even if you want to give me a gift, don’t come to my f**kin house.”

“I had security come put crazy security cameras in, motion lights, it was f**king expensive.”

“Please don’t come to my f**king house man.”

Concluding, Sean O’Malley said he’s armed and dangerous:

“.. I was walking around my property a couple nights ago, because I seen this car outside. Walking around with my pistol, loaded. When my family is at my house, it’s not a game.” “.. Chitos house got broken into. I don’t know if somebody’s trying to steal my shit.”

“They think oh he’s rich, he’s got money, he’s got shit.”

“I’m ready to kill. I’m walking around with my AR, I’m walking around with my pistol.”

So there you have it, Sean O’Malley is taking all the necessary security precautions, has weapons on-hand, and wants it to be known ‘don’t come to my f**kin house’.

What do you think of so-called fans showing up at his property?

