UFC champion Sean O’Malley sends a warning to fans making unwelcome visits to his home in Arizona

By Susan Cox - March 26, 2024

UFC champion Sean O’Malley is sending a warning to fans making unwelcome visits to his home in Arizona.

Sean O'Malley, UFC 299, Pros react, UFC

Sean O’Malley (18-1 MMA) is the current UFC bantamweight champion, most recently defeating Marlon Vera (23-9 MMA) earlier this month at UFC 299.

‘Suga’ at 29 currently resides with his family, a wife and a daughter, at his house in Arizona.

O’Malley has millions of fans, but some are apparently making life problematic for the MMA star.

On the ‘TimboSugarShow‘ broadcast, Sean O’Malley spoke about unwelcome visitors, stating:

“People keep finding my f**kin house, it’s f**king annoying. I wanna put a sign way out there on the road that says, ‘If you pass this line, you could be shot.’”

“It’s fans, they like me. But that doesn’t mean you can f**kin come to my house. Don’t come to my house.”

Continuing, O’Malley said:

“Even if you like me, even if you want to give me a gift, don’t come to my  f**kin house.”

“I had security come put crazy security cameras in, motion lights, it was f**king expensive.”

“Please don’t come to my f**king house man.”

Concluding, Sean O’Malley said he’s armed and dangerous:

“.. I was walking around my property a couple nights ago, because I seen this car outside. Walking around with my pistol, loaded. When my family is at my house, it’s not a game.” “.. Chitos house got broken into. I don’t know if somebody’s trying to steal my shit.”

“They think oh he’s rich, he’s got money, he’s got shit.”

“I’m ready to kill. I’m walking around with my AR, I’m walking around with my pistol.”

So there you have it, Sean O’Malley is taking all the necessary security precautions, has weapons on-hand, and wants it to be known ‘don’t come to my f**kin house’.

What do you think of so-called fans showing up at his property?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Conor McGregor and Dana White

Dana White names the one bad thing about dealing with Conor McGregor: “The guy doesn't show up on time”

Harry Kettle - March 27, 2024
Igor Severino
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith weigh in on Igor Severino's decision to bite Andre Lima: “It's not the first person he's bit I'd imagine”

Harry Kettle - March 27, 2024

Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith have given their thoughts on Igor Severino biting Andre Lima last weekend.

Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall calls for a rematch with Curtis Blaydes: “It’s personal in a professional kind of way”

Harry Kettle - March 27, 2024

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has given his thoughts on a rematch with Curtis Blaydes.

Raquel Pennington
UFC

Raquel Pennington reveals she dealt with the flu during UFC 297 fight week: "I don't know if I can fight"

Cole Shelton - March 26, 2024

Raquel Pennington had to overcome adversity to even fight at UFC 297 for the vacant bantamweight title.

Colby Covington and Sean Strickland
UFC

Colby Covington alleges Sean Strickland "is under investigation in Vegas" right now: "He’s gonna be going to court"

Cole Shelton - March 26, 2024

Colby Covington claims former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is under investigation for allegedly pistol-whipping a man in Vegas.

Erin Blanchfield

Erin Blanchfield looking for an "iconic performance" against Manon Fiorot to secure title shot

Cole Shelton - March 26, 2024
Dana White
UFC

Dana White reflects on the time he lost $3 million drunkenly playing blackjack: "I'm coming back for it"

Josh Evanoff - March 26, 2024

UFC President Dana White is a noted gambler, and he doesn’t always come out on top.

Daniel Cormier and Islam Makhachev
Dustin Poirier

Daniel Cormier explains why Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier needs to be next: "No lose situation for the UFC"

Josh Evanoff - March 26, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes that Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier is a no-lose situation for everyone involved.

Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Dana White confirms plans for Tom Aspinall to defend interim UFC title: "It's not right to let him sit"

Josh Evanoff - March 26, 2024

With Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic on the shelf, Dana White is ready to get UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall active.

Jiri Prochazka, Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill
Jamahal Hill

Jiri Prochazka breaks down UFC 300 main event between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill

Cole Shelton - March 26, 2024

Jiri Prochazka thinks Jamahal Hill has more weapons than Alex Pereira which could be the difference heading into their UFC 300 main event.