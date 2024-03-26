Jiri Prochazka breaks down UFC 300 main event between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill

By Cole Shelton - March 26, 2024

Jiri Prochazka thinks Jamahal Hill has more weapons than Alex Pereira which could be the difference heading into their UFC 300 main event.

Jiri Prochazka, Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill

Pereira is looking to defend his light heavyweight title for the first time since he knocked out Prochazka in November to become the new light heavyweight champion. In his first title defense, he will face the former champ in Hill, who was forced to vacate the belt due to an injury.

Heading into the fight, Pereira is a slight betting favorite to defeat Hill, but Prochazka feels like the American has more paths to victory.

“More weapons in the fight I feel are on Jamahal Hill’s side, but we will see. Jamahal Hill has a better, I think he will have the better chances on the start of the fight and when the fight will continue there are more chances for Pereira. We will see, let the better man win,” Prochazka said to Inside Fighting.

Jiri Prochazka also has an interest in the fight due to the fact he is also competing at UFC 300. The Czech native is set to face Aleksandar Rakic earlier in the night and Prochazka believes with a win, he can get the winner of Pereira vs. Hill.

“I believe in that and I will do everything for that because after the last fight, after that decision, I believe that I can be the champion and I will,” Prochazka said.

Getting the rematch against Pereira is something that Jiri Prochazka wants as he knows he has all the tools to beat the Brazilian. But should Hill get his hand raised at UFC 300, Prochazka knows he matches up well against the American.

“Against Jamahal’s, I think it will work, it will work because there is a lot of space to target the shots. His style is, I think from all the fighters in the UFC, is like super ordinary but very effective. That will be something that I’d like to fight,” Prochazka added.

In order for Jiri Prochazka to get the fight against Pereira or Hill, he will need to beat Rakic first at UFC 300.

