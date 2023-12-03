Bobby Green reacts following brutal knockout loss to Jalin Turner at UFC Austin

By Fernando Quiles - December 3, 2023

Bobby Green didn’t waste any time addressing his brutal UFC Austin loss to Jalin Turner.

Bobby Green

Green went one-on-one with Turner, who accepted the bout on short notice. “King” Green was knocked out in the opening frame, and many have blasted referee Kerry Hatley for stopping the bout far too late. The good news is Green appears to be in good spirits following the loss.

RELATED: DANA WHITE REACTS TO HORRENDOUS REFEREE STOPPAGE IN THE JALIN TURNER VS. BOBBY GREEN FIGHT AT UFC AUSTIN

Bobby Green Addresses KO Loss Against Jalin Turner

In a video posted on his Instagram Stories, Bobby Green gave his UFC Austin opponent props for besting him on fight night. He also assured fans that he won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

“You win some, you lose some, I guess.” Green said. “I just wanna show people that you gotta keep it G when you winning, and you gotta keep it G when you lose. Shout out to Jalin, you did your thing, brother. I’m so happy for you. It means the world that you stepped up on short notice and you’re having your success. So, shout out to you. To all my people, just another step in the thing. Another step in the career. There’s ups, there’s downs. I’m a keep it going. I ain’t going nowhere.”

Green was hoping to extend his winning streak to three, but he’ll now have to go back to the drawing board. It’s the fifth time “King” Green has been knocked out in his pro MMA career. Of course, the initial hope is that Green will take as much time off as he needs given the egregious late stoppage where the lightweight took unnecessary damage. It’ll be interesting to see what’s next for Green, but for now, fans are happy to know he looks to be doing well.

