Merab Dvalishvili releases hilarious video regarding future UFC bantamweight title fights

By Susan Cox - January 26, 2024

Merab Dvalishvili has released a hilarious video regarding future UFC bantamweight title fights.

Merab Dvalishvili, UFC, Title fights

Dvalishvili (16-4 MMA) is currently preparing for his upcoming bantamweight bout with Henry Cejudo (16-3 MMA) which will take place on Saturday, February 17th at UFC 298.

‘The Machine’ is on a 9-fight winning streak, his latest victory coming against Petr Yan (16-5 MMA) in March of last year.

‘Triple C’ retired from the UFC in May of 2020 after defending the bantamweight title by defeating Dominick Cruz (24-4 MMA) by TKO and going undefeated in six bouts.

Cejudo announced he was un-retiring in March of 2021 and subsequently fought Aljamain Sterling (23-4 MMA) for the title in May of last year at UFC 288. The result was a split-decision loss for Cejudo.

Well, ahead of UFC 298, Merab Dvalishvili released a video to ‘X‘ with the caption:

“Another lesson … given by Professor Machine/Dr. Merab aka Me”

“WhatTheFuckIsThisBullshit”

In the video, ‘The Machine’ sporting a blazer and with poster board on hand, laid out the bantamweight division saying:

“I’m back with breaking news everybody.”

The video is a parody of the who’s who in the bantamweight division and who’ll be calling out who for fights for the title. It IS hilarious. Bottom line is Merab Dvalishvili saying:

“What the f*ck is going on guys.”

At the end of the video, Dvalishvili, sporting doctor’s gear, takes the opportunity to make fun of his upcoming opponent Cejudo:

“And hey Henry Cejudo what are you taking about me? Don’t think I forget about you.”

“Brain damage, we have a result from the hospital, Henry Cejudo has a longer tongue than himself.”

“But no worries, Dr. Merab will fix this problem on February 17th. See you there, Henry.”

“I’m coming for you.”

Will you be watching on February 17th? Do you think Henry Cejudo can get back in the win column by defeating Merab Dvalishvili?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

