Sean O’Malley says he “doesn’t care to think” about UFC 300

Sean O’Malley responds to UFC 300 potential addition

In an exclusive interview with The Schmo, O’Malley was asked about UFC 300 taking place April 13 and who he would have headline the event if he were a matchmaker.

O’Malley brushed off the question, sarcastically saying his presence would cap off the perfect fight card. In reality, however, O’Malley is focused on his fight and his fight only.

“Yeah, that’s a tricky one,” Sean O’Malley said. “I think I go out there and KO “Chito,” throw me on [the] UFC 300 main event. No, I think that’s a little two quick of a turnaround there. But, as far as the main event, I don’t know. I’m just so focused on what I gotta do and just don’t care to think much about it.”

The UFC’s pay-per-view schedule is set through March, as UFC 300 has 11 fights and has yet to finalize a main event.

O’Malley has been with the promotion since 2017 and quickly took the MMA world by storm with his flamboyant fighting style and charismatic personality, getting mixed reviews from fans.

Nonetheless, O’Malley will look to keep his momentum going throughout 2024 and dominate bantamweight for several years to come.

