Sean O’Malley says he “doesn’t care to think” about UFC 300

By Zain Bando - January 26, 2024

Sean O’Malley is a little over a month away from his first bantamweight title defense against Marlon Vera at UFC 299, which headlines the event from Miami, Fla., March 9 on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Sean O’Malley

O’Malley, who won the title against Aljamain Sterling in August at UFC 292 in Boston, MA, at TD Garden, became one of just two DWCS alumni to win a championship since the show was established in 2017.

With his global reach and superstardom, O’Malley’s ambitious goals of becoming the UFC’s biggest star in the history of the promotion will only become tougher as the division gets more talent-rich. Henry Cejudo came out of retirement, making a potential next few fights for O’Malley interesting.

Sean O’Malley responds to UFC 300 potential addition

In an exclusive interview with The Schmo, O’Malley was asked about UFC 300 taking place April 13 and who he would have headline the event if he were a matchmaker.

O’Malley brushed off the question, sarcastically saying his presence would cap off the perfect fight card. In reality, however, O’Malley is focused on his fight and his fight only.

“Yeah, that’s a tricky one,” Sean O’Malley said. “I think I go out there and KO “Chito,” throw me on [the] UFC 300 main event. No, I think that’s a little two quick of a turnaround there. But, as far as the main event, I don’t know. I’m just so focused on what I gotta do and just don’t care to think much about it.”

The UFC’s pay-per-view schedule is set through March, as UFC 300 has 11 fights and has yet to finalize a main event.

O’Malley has been with the promotion since 2017 and quickly took the MMA world by storm with his flamboyant fighting style and charismatic personality, getting mixed reviews from fans.

Nonetheless, O’Malley will look to keep his momentum going throughout 2024 and dominate bantamweight for several years to come.

Will Sean O’Malley beat Marlon Vera?

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Sean O'Malley UFC UFC 300

Related

Sean Strickland, Jon Anik, UFC, Career Change, MMA Fans

Sean Strickland reacts after Jon Anik hints at career change due to toxic MMA fans: "These people are why you have a paycheck"

Chris Taylor - January 26, 2024
Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Dricus Du Plessis claims Sean Strickland admitted he lost before UFC 297 scorecards were read

Cole Shelton - January 26, 2024

Dricus Du Plessis says Sean Strickland admitted defeat after their middleweight title fight at UFC 297 went the distance.

UFC

Jamahal Hill wants “biggest money fight” upon UFC return

Zain Bando - January 26, 2024

Jamahal Hill brought UFC light heavyweight gold back to the Midwest MMA scene in January 2023, only to have his title reign halted by an Achilles injury just six months later.

Sean Strickland
UFC

Sean Strickland reveals future plans to run for public office: "Could you picture me sitting across from AOC?"

Josh Evanoff - January 26, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is ready to join the likes of Tito Ortiz.

UFC

Jared Cannonier says he could be ready to fight at UFC 300, eyes Dricus Du Plessis or Khamzat Chimaev next

Josh Evanoff - January 26, 2024

Middleweight contender Jared Cannonier is the latest to show interest in fighting at UFC 300 in April.

Benoit Saint-Denis and Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje explains why he turned down Benoit Saint-Denis fight, responds to comments from Joe Rogan

Josh Evanoff - January 26, 2024
Tony Ferguson
UFC

Tony Ferguson reveals he fought Paddy Pimblett with a torn MCL, undergoes knee surgery

Cole Shelton - January 26, 2024

Tony Ferguson entered his UFC 296 fight against Paddy Pimblett with a serious knee injury.

Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley says UFC 299 performance against Marlon Vera will be something "unseen before"

Cole Shelton - January 26, 2024

Sean O’Malley is promising to do something special against Marlon Vera at UFC 299.

Merab Dvalishvili, UFC, Title fights
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili releases hilarious video regarding future UFC bantamweight title fights

Susan Cox - January 26, 2024

Merab Dvalishvili has released a hilarious video regarding future UFC bantamweight title fights.

Ilia Topuria
UFC

Ilia Topuria responds after Yair Rodriguez takes aim at his UFC resume: “They don’t use me as a rag in the fights”

Susan Cox - January 26, 2024

Ilia Topuria is responding after former interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez took aim at his UFC resume.