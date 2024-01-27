Sean Strickland reacts after Jon Anik hints at career change due to toxic MMA fans: “These people are why you have a paycheck”

Sean Strickland has reacted after UFC commentator Jon Anik hinted at a possible career change due to toxic MMA fans.

It was just yesterday that Anik, a long-time play-by-play man for the UFC, made headlines when he told Kenny Florian that he was growing tired of the MMA space.

“I am growing tired of this MMA space a little bit, and just the morass of negativity when there is a close fight. Because even if you and I both thought Dricus Du Plessis won the fight (against Sean Strickland), we try to present that information respectfully. And when I go onto X or I go to our YouTube comments, it seems like a lot of these fans are just in attack mode. And I don’t know if these fans are casual fans or not.”

Continuing, Jon Anik said:

“I appreciate the passion, but I’m getting to a point at 45 years of age where I don’t know how much time I have left in this MMA space. If I go do pro football, I’m not necessarily gonna be dealing with this lowest common denominator all the time. I don’t know, man. I just feel like there’s a lot of malice and disrespect from the fan base.”

Concluding, Anik says he’s ‘had it’ with all the negativity:

“We can disagree. Don’t take it from me. Demetrious Johnson and Kenny Florian thought ‘DDP’ won the fight over Sean Strickland. I’ve just been very off-put with the negativity that has permeated my feed since Saturday night, and I’m just not sure how much longer I have left in this space — honestly. Those of you suggesting that there’s any bias or you don’t like me, well, you’ll probably get your f**king wish come 2026, because honestly, at this point, I’ve had it.”

While many fans and fighters rallied around Jon Anik following his comments, former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland had a different take.

Tarzan recently took to ‘X’ with the following assessment:

“What I’d say to Jon Anik calling MMA fans ‘The lowest common denominator’. These people are why you have a paycheck, and you make way more than most… Maybe the NFL is a better choice for you than MMA…. Also, you guys are a bunch of savage c*nts.. I’m here for it….”

Strickland is currently campaigning for a rematch with Dricus Du Plessis, claiming that a robbery occurred earlier this month in Toronto.

What do you think of Sean Strickland’s remarks about Jon Anik?

