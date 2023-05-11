search

Sean O’Malley says Aljamain Sterling’s awkward style will cost him in their UFC Bantamweight Championship fight

By Fernando Quiles - May 11, 2023

Sean O’Malley believes that Aljamain Sterling’s awkward standup game will be his downfall.

Sean-O'Malley

O’Malley appears to have punched his ticket for a shot at the UFC Bantamweight Championship. UFC officials had “Suga” enter the Octagon after Sterling’s successful title defense against Henry Cejudo at UFC 288 in Newark, New Jersey. O’Malley traded verbal jabs with Sterling, setting the stage for a future title fight at 135 pounds.

Sean O’Malley On Aljamain Sterling Fight

The Schmo was able to catch up with Sean O’Malley, who shared his belief that he can time the “Funk Master’s” movement.

“I am a sniper, when Aljo walks forward his awkwardness is effective in MMA,” O’Malley said. “You’ve gotta give it to him because you watch him strike and you’re like, ‘What the hell is he doing?’ But look what he’s done. So, his awkwardness is effective, but I think it will be the downfall of him because I am a sniper.”

O’Malley admitted that he may not get the one-punch KO over Sterling, but he feels he’ll eventually overwhelm the 135-pound king.

“You can’t walk forward like that with me and cross your feet with your chin in the air because I will find it, and I will find it often. I’m not saying I’m gonna go out there and one-shot him, put his lights out in the first. I just believe that I will hit him over and over and over again to where he will fall.”

O’Malley hasn’t competed since he beat Petr Yan via split decision back in October 2022. The “Suga” show feels that his UFC Bantamweight Championship bout with Aljamain Sterling will take place on August 19 in Boston. It’s the date that UFC President Dana White has said the UFC is targeting. O’Malley has said that if Sterling happens to be opposed to that idea, he doesn’t have the pull to push the bout back to a later date.

