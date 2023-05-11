Colby Covington claims Israel Adesanya “can’t hang” with him: “I beat him from pillar to post”

Colby Covington made a bold statement claiming that UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesayna doesn’t stand a chance with him inside the Octagon and is willing to back it up.

Covington is currently ranked No.2 in the welterweight division and is on the hunt for a third championship fight later in the year. During his time under the UFC banner, Covington has attained the interim welterweight gold strap and fell short on two occasions to claim the undisputed championship against Kamaru Usman.

Leon Edwards now sits as the division’s king after back-to-back wins over Usman at UFC 278 and UFC 286. Covington latched onto the next opportunity at Edwards after his eagerness to fly to London and weigh in as the backup fighter for the UFC 286 headliner earlier in March.

Several fighters in the welterweight division have been left frustrated with Covington and feel he’s not rightfully deserved a third shot at the title. This is due to “Chaos” lack of activity, while fighters like Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad have been racking up wins.

For Adesayna, he became a two-time UFC middleweight champion in April after dramatically stopping his nemesis Alex Pereira in the second round at UFC 287.

Colby Covington open to Israel Adesanya fight

Despite focusing entirely on a clash with Edwards later in the year, Covington is open to a super-fight with the “The Last Stylebender”.

“Absolutely [I’d still love that matchup], I think that’s a huge fight and it’s a fight of high magnitude,” Colby Covington told of a fight with Israel Adesanya during an interview with MMA Fighting. “I like the matchup, to be honest, I don’t think he can hang with me. I think I take him down. I beat him from pillar to post and I just break him inside that Octagon.”

“He can’t hang with the cardio king,” Colby Covington explained. “He’s not ready for all-American steel and twisted sex appeal. I would love that fight, champion versus champion – USA versus wherever he’s from – New Zealand or whatever. Let’s get this going.”

Quotes via LowKick MMA

Covington’s last outing came last March at UFC 272, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over his former friend turned rival Jorge Masvidal.

What do you make of the comments from Colby Covington? Is he being sincere, or is he looking to make headlines? Let us know in the comments!