Alex Pereira believes there will be a “massacre” if UFC champion Israel Adesanya collides with Dricus du Plessis

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Alex Pereira doesn’t think Israel Adesanya will have much problem in a potential clash with Dricus du Plessis.

At the moment, du Plessis is the number six-ranked UFC middleweight. The former KSW Welterweight Champion is on a seven-fight winning streak. He hasn’t suffered a loss since October 2018. He’s in for a big middleweight clash with Robert Whittaker at UFC 290 on July 8.

Alex Pereira Dismisses Dricus du Plessis As Viable Challenger

Taking to his official YouTube channel, Alex Pereira speculated that Adesanya will be pulling for du Plessis to defeat Whittaker, as he believes it’ll be an easy matchup for “The Last Stylebender.”

“Let’s speak about if du Plessis wins. I think it would be a massacre. Adesanya knows this. He wants to make history. He wants to have an easy fight ━ for me it’s du Plessis, he is way easier than Whittaker. He [Adesanya] wants to make history and collect wins and he knows it’s a good fight for him.”

Pereira thinks that Whittaker proved to be viable against Adesanya in their rematch last year. He also believes that Adesanya’s recent performances may give Whittaker even more confidence in his ability to reclaim the UFC Middleweight Championship.

“I’m sure that Whittaker will be better in a third fight, if not win,” Pereira said. “Of course, Adesanya is very difficult, right? I think Adesanya is the favorite, but a third fight, I think Whittaker will be very dangerous even more knowing that Adesanya, he loses, right? He is not an invincible guy.”

Israel Adesanya will likely be paying close attention to the Whittaker vs. du Plessis bout this summer. The winner could very well be next for a crack at “Izzy’s” gold at 185 pounds. A Dricus du Plessis win would mean a fresh matchup for Adesanya, but fight fans may also be intrigued to find out if Whittaker can build on the improvements he made in his rematch with the champion and finally beat him.