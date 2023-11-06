Bantamweight champ Sean O’Malley explains why the UFC should sign Dillon Danis

By Josh Evanoff - November 6, 2023

Bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley would like to see Dillon Danis in the UFC.

Dillon Danis and Sean O'Malley

‘El Jefe’ has been out of action since his boxing match with Logan Paul in October. That was Dillon Danis’ first boxing match of his career, and he lost badly. He was easily outboxed by ‘The Maverick’, eventually being disqualified in the sixth round after attempting a takedown and guillotine on the YouTuber.

Ultimately, Dillon Danis was later released by Bellator following the boxing loss. Since then, the jiu-jitsu ace has been calling for a fight in the UFC, and Dana White has shown no interest in signing him as of now. That being said, Sean O’Malley wants to see him in the octagon.

‘Sugar’ discussed the subject of Dillon Danis’ free agency during a recent interview on The MMA Hour. There, Sean O’Malley admitted that he wanted to see the former Bellator star in the UFC. The champion proposed that the company only give him a one-fight deal, and see what he can do.

RELATED: SEAN O’MALLEY BELIEVES HE’LL END 2024 AS THE BIGGEST NAME IN SPORTS: “DOING IT IN SPECTACULAR FASHION”

Dillon Danis and Logan Paul

“I want to see it,” Sean O’Malley stated on The MMA Hour when asked about Dillon Danis’ free agency. “Give him one fight, give him the best, give him whoever you want to give him. He loses, [cut him]. They’ll give him 10/10, 5/5, whatever it is. Yeah, I’d like to see him in the UFC, give him someone on pay-per-view, f*ck it. [It could be] a no-name… Imagine he goes out there and subs some dude, the UFC has got to [re-sign him].”

He continued, “His tweets are crazy. I wouldn’t do that but to each their own, I don’t know, I don’t want to bring family into it. But I don’t think he’s a bad person for doing it, necessarily. I think he, he either knew he was going to lose [in his last fight], or he just thought Logan was going to suck.”

What do you make of these comments from Sean O’Malley? Do you want to see Dillon Danis in the UFC?

