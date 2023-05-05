search

Sean O’Malley responds to recent jabs from former UFC champion Henry Cejudo: “I have four houses and I am a little lesbian”

By Fernando Quiles - May 5, 2023

Sean O’Malley has responded after Henry Cejudo hurled a verbal dig at him during the UFC 288 pre-fight press conference.

Sean O'Malley, Henry Cejudo

During the presser, Cejudo referred to O’Malley as a “homeless lesbian” and said he’d be dedicating his upcoming UFC Bantamweight Championship fight to him. Cejudo will challenge Alajmain Sterling for the gold in the main event of UFC 288 this Saturday night (May 6).

Sean O’Malley responded to Cejudo’s diss on Twitter.

“I have 4 houses and I am a little lesbian,” O’Malley responded.

O’Malley has been known to draw the ire of his fellow bantamweights. Recently, “The Suga Show” took to his “BrOMalley Show” to point out a gash on Cejudo’s face from sparring.

“Henry looks like he had a good camp,” O’Malley said on his podcast. “I know he had that big cut on his face so he must have forgot how to box. It’s weird. The greatest combat sports athlete of all [time], he even invented play fighting. He said that. He literally said that. Shadow sparring. And the funniest thing is his little ass probably believes it. I think Henry’s going to out-pace Aljo. I think Aljo is cutting too much weight. I think Henry is going to get the decision or get the job done in the later rounds. I’m calling it right now.”

Cejudo has said he wants to fight O’Malley if he emerges victorious against Sterling. The bout with Sterling will be “Triple C’s” first fight since May 2020. Cejudo retired from the sport of MMA, but he always maintained that there is a dollar amount that could sway him to return. Cejudo has shown interest in not only reclaiming the UFC Bantamweight Championship, but also going after the featherweight gold. Fight fans won’t have to wait long before finding out if Henry Cejudo can reign supreme once again.

Topics:

Henry Cejudo Sean O'Malley UFC

