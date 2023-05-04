Sean O’Malley highlights large scar on Henry Cejudo’s face ahead of UFC 288: “He forgot how to box”

Sean O’Malley has highlighted the large scar on Henry Cejudo’s face ahead of his bantamweight title fight against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288 in New Jersey on May 6.

While preparing to challenge for the 135-pound strap that was once his, a large gash that required stitches appeared on his face during a video uploaded to his Youtube Channel one month ago, which concerned fans ever so slightly. However, the former two-weight division champion didn’t reveal how the gash occurred, but O’Malley has his own simple conspiracy about how it got there.

Sean O’Malley on Henry Cejudo’s Scar

“Henry looks like he had a good camp,” O’Malley said on his podcast. “I know he had that big cut on his face so he must have forgot how to box. It’s weird. The greatest combat sports athlete of all [time], he even invented play fighting. He said that. He literally said that. Shadow sparring. And the funniest thing is his little ass probably believes it. I think Henry’s going to out-pace Aljo. I think Aljo is cutting too much weight. I think Henry is going to get the decision or get the job done in the later rounds. I’m calling it right now.”

Cejudo made the decision to retire on May 9, 2020, following a career-highlight TKO win over Dominick Cruz. Given his accomplishments of being a two-division UFC champion and an Olympic gold medalist, he seemed to be at peace with his decision.

Now, haven announced himself as back on the roster. The 36-year-old has expressed a desire to reclaim the UFC bantamweight title against Sterling and then defend against O’Malley. If successful, Cejudo then eyes a super fight with UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

O’Malley threw himself into title conversations after defeating Petr Yan at UFC 280 in a back-and-forth, closely contested bout. He is likely set to face the winner of Sterling vs. Cejudo, and from a stylistic standpoint, it is a bout they’d gladly entertain.

Cejudo eyes fight with O’Malley

During the UFC 288 media day, Cejudo had the following to see about the potential clash with O’Malley.

“Sean O’Malley is next and I like that fight,” Cejudo said during the UFC 288 media day. “I love the fact that he’s tall, I love the fact that he’s popular, and I’m going to hurt that dude. Right away, I want O’Malley. Make sure he listens to this, I want him right away. I want to take at least about a month off and then boom, UFC, set it up. Let’s set it up and let’s do it in Boston. Let’s do it in his backyard. That wannabe American. Let’s do it in Boston.”

Firstly, Cejudo has to solve the puzzle that Sterling presents this Saturday in the Prudential Centre, Newark, N.J.

