Sean O’Malley gives his thoughts on Merab Dvalishvili vs Cory Sandhagen

UFC star Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on the upcoming Merab Dvalishvili vs Cory Sandhagen fight at UFC 320.

As we know, Sean O’Malley is a pretty interesting character study in the bantamweight division. He’s the former champion at 135 pounds but after losing consecutive fights to current champ Merab Dvalishvili, many have been left to wonder what exactly could be next for him.

It’s a tough thing to figure out. One thing we know for sure, though, is that O’Malley will be watching closely at UFC 320 when Dvalishvili defends his gold against Cory Sandhagen. The challenger has earned the right to get a crack at the belt and while he may be seen as the underdog here, he’s also got the kind of striking necessary to cause Merab some serious problems.

In a recent interview, O’Malley opened up on how he thinks Dvalishvili vs Sandhagen could play out.