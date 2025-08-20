Sean O’Malley reveals preferred timeframe for next UFC fight following submission loss to Merab Dvalishvili

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 20, 2025

Sean O’Malley has an ideal timeframe for his next UFC outing.

Sean O’Malley entrance

O’Malley is hoping to bounce back after failing to become a two-time UFC Bantamweight Champion in his rematch against Merab Dvalishvili. The “Suga” show lost the 135-pound gold to “The Machine” via unanimous decision. In their second encounter, O’Malley was submitted for the first time in his pro MMA career.

While it was a bitter pill to swallow, O’Malley hasn’t dwelled on falling short against Dvalishvili a second time. In fact, he’s looking to have one more fight before 2025 wraps up. During an interview with MMAJunkie.com, the former 135-pound king revealed when he’d like to get back to some action.

“I’d like to fight again (in) November, December,” O’Malley said. “Get one more in by the end of the year. I’m going to go talk with the UFC in two weeks. I’m going to sit down with Hunter (Campbell), chat with him, and see where their head’s at and go from there.”

While not yet official, many assume the UFC will be returning to New York City in November. O’Malley isn’t exactly pounding the table to be a part of a potential event inside Madison Square Garden.

“Someday, maybe,” O’Malley said of fighting in New York. “I’m not too set on it. Like, I’d rather fight – I don’t know, we’ll see. Either one. If it were up to me, I’d probably pick Vegas, but it ain’t up to me. It’s up to the UFC.”

O’Malley has made “Sin City” his fighting home throughout his career. He has had half of his career bouts take place in Las Vegas. Having O’Malley compete on the final UFC pay-per-view card of the year might be enticing. With that said, O’Malley would also be a solid option if the November card needs some juice.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

