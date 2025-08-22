UFC lightweight provides big update on Ilia Topuria’s potential return date

UFC lightweight Arman Tsarukyan has provided an update on Ilia Topuria’s potential return to the Octagon.

As we know, there’s been a great deal of speculation over Ilia Topuria’s future for a while now. Some believe that he’s going to fight Justin Gaethje, others think it’s going to be Arman Tsarukyan, and some don’t really care who it is – they just want an active champion.

Regardless of which camp you fall into, there’s no denying that Topuria has quickly become one of the most exciting fighters in all of mixed martial arts. His star power is growing with each and every passing fight and while he may not exactly be on Conor McGregor’s level, he’s certainly writing his name into the history books as he goes.

In a recent interview, however, Arman Tsarukyan suggested that we may not see Topuria compete for the rest of the year.