Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera go back and forth after ‘Sugar’ discusses boxing: “Defend that belt McGregor wannabe”

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera have re-ignited their war of words.

‘Sugar’ has been out of the octagon since a knockout win over Aljamain Sterling in August. That victory saw Sean O’Malley become bantamweight champion, and he had an immediate name he had next, Marlon Vera. For his part, ‘Chito’ is coming off a unanimous decision win over Pedro Munhoz at UFC 292.

That decision victory was enough for ‘Chito’ to seemingly get the next title shot. The two have a lengthy history, last facing off at UFC 252 in August 2020. That night saw Marlon Vera score a first-round stoppage win over Sean O’Malley after the latter suffered a leg injury.

However, in the last few weeks, there’s been radio silence between the two. Instead, Sean O’Malley has been going back and forth with boxers such as Devin Haney, and Shakur Stevenson. Following the success of Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou, ‘Sugar’ has had eyes for the boxing ring.

That led to a fiery post from Marlon Vera earlier today on social media. There, the bantamweight contender called Sean O’Malley a ‘Conor McGregor wannabe’, quickly leading to a response back. While these two don’t have a fight date, it’s clear there’s still bad blood between the two.

“This bitch talking about boxing, defend that belt mcgregor wannabe” – Marlon Vera stated on social media, sending a message to Sean O’Malley.

Quickly, the bantamweight champion responded: “Lolz I ain’t tryin to box. Shits to ez [,] I wana fight your dumb ass.”

As of now, the two don’t have an announced date for their clash. Still, their bantamweight title rematch is expected in early 2024, according to previous reports.

What do you make of these comments? Are you excited for Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera 2 in 2024?