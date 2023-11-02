Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera go back and forth after ‘Sugar’ discusses boxing: “Defend that belt McGregor wannabe”

By Josh Evanoff - November 2, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera have re-ignited their war of words.

Sean O'Malley, Marlon Vera

‘Sugar’ has been out of the octagon since a knockout win over Aljamain Sterling in August. That victory saw Sean O’Malley become bantamweight champion, and he had an immediate name he had next, Marlon Vera. For his part, ‘Chito’ is coming off a unanimous decision win over Pedro Munhoz at UFC 292.

That decision victory was enough for ‘Chito’ to seemingly get the next title shot. The two have a lengthy history, last facing off at UFC 252 in August 2020. That night saw Marlon Vera score a first-round stoppage win over Sean O’Malley after the latter suffered a leg injury.

However, in the last few weeks, there’s been radio silence between the two. Instead, Sean O’Malley has been going back and forth with boxers such as Devin Haney, and Shakur Stevenson. Following the success of Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou, ‘Sugar’ has had eyes for the boxing ring.

That led to a fiery post from Marlon Vera earlier today on social media. There, the bantamweight contender called Sean O’Malley a ‘Conor McGregor wannabe’, quickly leading to a response back. While these two don’t have a fight date, it’s clear there’s still bad blood between the two.

RELATED: SEAN O’MALLEY REVEALS UFC ALREADY SHOT DOWN POTENTIAL BOXING MATCH WITH DEVIN HANEY: “NO ONE KNOWS HIM”

Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera

This bitch talking about boxing, defend that belt mcgregor wannabe” – Marlon Vera stated on social media, sending a message to Sean O’Malley.

Quickly, the bantamweight champion responded: “Lolz I ain’t tryin to box. Shits to ez [,] I wana fight your dumb ass.”

As of now, the two don’t have an announced date for their clash. Still, their bantamweight title rematch is expected in early 2024, according to previous reports.

What do you make of these comments? Are you excited for Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera 2 in 2024?

Previous Post

Topics:

Marlon Vera Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Paul Felder

Paul Felder officially re-enters USADA testing pool but is "just in case" he decides to return

Josh Evanoff - November 2, 2023
Jon Jones

Henry Cejudo believes training adjustments are needed for Jon Jones to return: "That's a serious injury"

Josh Evanoff - November 2, 2023

Henry Cejudo has weighed in on UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones’ recent injury.

Ronda Rousey
UFC

Ronda Rousey's UFC payouts revealed in UFC antitrust court documents

Cole Shelton - November 2, 2023

Ronda Rousey is one of the biggest stars in UFC history and all eight of her payouts were released.

Dana White, Aidan White
UFC

Latest UFC financial earnings report shows major revenue from WWE merger

Susan Cox - November 2, 2023

The latest UFC financial earnings report shows major revenue spawning from the recent merger with the WWE.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor's UFC payouts revealed in UFC antitrust court documents

Cole Shelton - November 2, 2023

Conor McGregor has had some of his UFC disclosed pay released due to the antitrust lawsuit.

Shakur Stevenson, Sean O’Malley, UFC, Boxing

Shakur Stevenson takes aim at UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley for his recent comments

Susan Cox - November 2, 2023
Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor claims that 99% of the UFC roster would never compete again if given a weeks wage of his net worth

Susan Cox - November 2, 2023

Conor McGregor is claiming that 99% of the UFC roster would never compete again if given a week’s wage of his net worth.

Tom Aspinall
Sergey Pavlovich

Henry Cejudo questions the UFC’s decision to book Tom Aspinall vs. Sergei Pavlovich for interim heavyweight title: “That's my two cents”

Harry Kettle - November 2, 2023

Henry Cejudo has given his thoughts on UFC’s decision to book Tom Aspinall vs Sergei Pavlovich for the interim heavyweight title.

Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones
Francis Ngannou

Coach Eric Nicksick wants the UFC and PFL to set aside their differences and book Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou

Harry Kettle - November 2, 2023

Xtreme Couture head coach Eric Nicksick wants the UFC and PFL to work together in order to make Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou happen.

Francis Ngannou Jon Jones
Francis Ngannou

Brendan Schaub confident Francis Ngannou would beat Jon Jones in MMA after watching Tyson Fury fight: “I think he knocks him out”

Harry Kettle - November 2, 2023

Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub believes Francis Ngannou would be able to defeat Jon Jones in mixed martial arts.