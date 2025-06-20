Sean Brady calls for welterweight showdown with Kamaru Usman

UFC welterweight contender Sean Brady has called for a showdown with former champion Kamaru Usman.

For the longest time now, Sean Brady has been seen as a rising contender in the UFC’s welterweight division. He’s picked up some big wins throughout the course of his career and most recently, he was able to dominate and defeat Leon Edwards. Since then, there have been calls for him to get a shot at the title.

Up to this point, though, Brady has been one of many welterweights who believe they should be in with a shout. For the time being, it feels like he may have to win at least one more fight in order to really make it clear that he deserves a shot.

In a recent interview, Brady gave his thoughts on Kamaru Usman’s win over Joaquin Buckley and the possibility of the two of them fighting one another.