Sean Brady calls for welterweight showdown with Kamaru Usman

By Harry Kettle - June 20, 2025

UFC welterweight contender Sean Brady has called for a showdown with former champion Kamaru Usman.

Kamaru Usman, Sean Brady

For the longest time now, Sean Brady has been seen as a rising contender in the UFC’s welterweight division. He’s picked up some big wins throughout the course of his career and most recently, he was able to dominate and defeat Leon Edwards. Since then, there have been calls for him to get a shot at the title.

Up to this point, though, Brady has been one of many welterweights who believe they should be in with a shout. For the time being, it feels like he may have to win at least one more fight in order to really make it clear that he deserves a shot.

In a recent interview, Brady gave his thoughts on Kamaru Usman’s win over Joaquin Buckley and the possibility of the two of them fighting one another.

Brady calls for Usman fight

“If he would have gotten a finish, maybe he would have more of a claim,” Brady said of Usman on his “The BradyBagz Show.” “But Buckley was No. 7, you’re coming off a three-fight skid.

“I know what he’s trying to say, he has the biggest name. Say (Makhachev) and JDM fight in October, let’s say Islam wins, he’s not fighting again until next year. So, you’re going to wait around 18 months? Because he’s not going to fight during Ramadan, maybe he doesn’t fight until early or late 2026.

“Then there’s Shavkat (Rakhmonov) there and they’re saying he’s still next. Either way, I’ll fight Usman or I’ll fight Ian (Machado Garry). Ian put out something: ‘You got finished by Belal (Muhammad).’ Bro, I was No. 1, now I’m No. 2. … I’ve been asking to fight you for months, but now I’m like f*ck it, I’ll fight Usman.

“He’s a former champion. I would rather do that. Ian can go f*ck himself. After I beat Leon, Usman was like, ‘Oh, maybe I’ll fight Brady now.’ It’s like alright, now you got a win, now it makes sense. I’m here for it. Let’s not wait around. Let’s see who the No. 1 contender is.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Kamaru Usman Sean Brady UFC

