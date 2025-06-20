Daniel Cormier continues to question Jon Jones for not fighting Tom Aspinall

Cormier’s updated view on Jones vs Aspinall

“What took so long? What took so long for you to tell us, ‘Hey, if (the desire to fight) comes back, I’ll come back.’ But right now it’s not there. What took so long?” Cormier said on his YouTube channel. “You will get grace in that regard. By not saying something, by waiting to say something, you gave people the idea that you just don’t want to fight this guy. Seriously, that you just don’t want to fight this guy, who represents another era of fighter. …

“By taking so long, he’s now given you the idea, ‘Well, he’s afraid.'”

“That might’ve worked before. That’s not working this time. That’s where Jones loses me,” said Cormier, who called for the UFC to strip Jones of the heavyweight title. “I get it that he’s seen the great hope of someone that’s going to beat him in the past. There’s never been someone like this. … Let me tell you why it’s never been someone like Aspinall: because of the way the rules have changed.

“If this was Jon Jones at 28 years old, no worry for him, and Aspinall would not be the biggest threat to him. The reason Aspinall is the biggest threat to him today is because (Jones is) 38 years old. Because he’s lived a life of excess, partying, living, doing all those things that back in the day got him into trouble.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie