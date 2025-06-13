Sean Brady gives his prediction for Kamaru Usman vs Joaquin Buckley

By Harry Kettle - June 13, 2025

UFC welterweight Sean Brady has given his prediction for the upcoming Kamaru Usman vs Joaquin Buckley showdown.

Kamaru Usman

Tomorrow night, Kamaru Usman will make his long-awaited return to the Octagon when he locks horns with rising welterweight contender Joaquin Buckley. While many consider him to be the underdog in this fight, the 38-year-old has the kind of skill and experience necessary to overcome a tough challenge like this one.

RELATED: Pro fighters make their picks for Kamaru Usman vs Joaquin Buckley

Of course, your mileage may vary, especially given how much time Usman has spent outside of the cage. Buckley, meanwhile, has been keeping himself pretty busy, picking up notable wins over the likes of Vicente Luque, Stephen Thompson and Colby Covington.

Ahead of fight night, another top contender at 170 pounds – Sean Brady – weighed in on who he thinks has the upperhand ahead of this collision in Atlanta.

Brady’s prediction for Buckley vs Usman

“I am picking Buckley to win, but I think it’s gonna be a lot more competitive than people think,” Brady said on The BradyBagz Show.

“Usman’s only been knocked out one time in his career. Flash head kick by Leon.

“Buckley’s been knocked out multiple times, so there’s always that chance of Usman getting him out of there,” Brady added.

“I just think that Buckley’s just gonna be a little bit too young, a little bit too physical, and just be able to stuff some of Kamaru’s takedowns.

“He might get taken down a little bit, but I think he’s just gonna edge him out. I don’t think he’s gonna be able to get him out of there, though,” Brady predicted Buckley to win.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Who do you believe is going to walk away from the UFC Atlanta main event with a victory? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Joaquin Buckley Kamaru Usman Sean Brady UFC

Related

Ben Askren, UFC, MMA

Chael Sonnen provides fresh update on Ben Askren’s health crisis

Harry Kettle - June 13, 2025
Kris Moutinho, UFC, MMA
UFC

Fighter admits he considered 'ending it all' after UFC release: 'It was a bad time'

BJ Penn Staff - June 12, 2025

Kris Moutinho took his UFC release hard. Very hard.

Sean Strickland, Mike Perry, UFC, BKFC, MMA
Sean Strickland

Mike Perry opens up on sparring with UFC star Sean Strickland: 'It’s not something I prepared myself for'

BJ Penn Staff - June 12, 2025

Mike Perry recently linked up for a sparring session with UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland.

Alexander Volkanovski at UFC press conference
UFC

Alexander Volkanovski set to meet with UFC 'very soon' to discuss title defense

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 12, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski remains out of the loop on his next UFC title fight, but that appears to be changing imminently.

Ben Askren, UFC, MMA
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier provides update on Ben Askren's health crisis: 'Everybody’s just kind of praying'

BJ Penn Staff - June 12, 2025

Former UFC star Ben Askren is continue to battle through a frightening health crisis.

Francis Ngannou, UFC, MMA

Francis Ngannou ‘wants to make himself available’ for possible UFC return, but faces major hurdle

BJ Penn Staff - June 12, 2025
Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Old Jon Jones rival labels him a 'quitter' if he doesn't fight Tom Aspinall

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 12, 2025

One old rival has weighed in on Jon Jones possibly retiring before fighting Tom Aspinall.

Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison
Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison responds to MMA legend's bizarre take on Amanda Nunes fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 12, 2025

Kayla Harrison has responded to a warning from one MMA legend regarding a showdown with Amanda Nunes.

Kamaru Usman
UFC

Kamaru Usman responds to critics who believe his knees will cause him problems at UFC Atlanta

Harry Kettle - June 12, 2025

UFC legend Kamaru Usman has responded to those who have suggested his knees will cause him problems at UFC Atlanta.

Joe Pyfer, UFC Mexico
Joe Rogan

Joe Pyfer questions Joe Rogan’s commentary during his UFC 316 win

Harry Kettle - June 12, 2025

Rising UFC middleweight Joe Pyfer has called the commentary of Joe Rogan into question following UFC 316 last weekend.