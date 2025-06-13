Sean Brady gives his prediction for Kamaru Usman vs Joaquin Buckley
UFC welterweight Sean Brady has given his prediction for the upcoming Kamaru Usman vs Joaquin Buckley showdown.
Tomorrow night, Kamaru Usman will make his long-awaited return to the Octagon when he locks horns with rising welterweight contender Joaquin Buckley. While many consider him to be the underdog in this fight, the 38-year-old has the kind of skill and experience necessary to overcome a tough challenge like this one.
Of course, your mileage may vary, especially given how much time Usman has spent outside of the cage. Buckley, meanwhile, has been keeping himself pretty busy, picking up notable wins over the likes of Vicente Luque, Stephen Thompson and Colby Covington.
Ahead of fight night, another top contender at 170 pounds – Sean Brady – weighed in on who he thinks has the upperhand ahead of this collision in Atlanta.
Brady’s prediction for Buckley vs Usman
“I am picking Buckley to win, but I think it’s gonna be a lot more competitive than people think,” Brady said on The BradyBagz Show.
“Usman’s only been knocked out one time in his career. Flash head kick by Leon.
“Buckley’s been knocked out multiple times, so there’s always that chance of Usman getting him out of there,” Brady added.
“I just think that Buckley’s just gonna be a little bit too young, a little bit too physical, and just be able to stuff some of Kamaru’s takedowns.
“He might get taken down a little bit, but I think he’s just gonna edge him out. I don’t think he’s gonna be able to get him out of there, though,” Brady predicted Buckley to win.
