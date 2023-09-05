Israel Adesanya weighs in on the upcoming middleweight fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa: “I might be favoring Khamzat a little bit more”
UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has given his thoughts on the upcoming fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa.
This weekend, Israel Adesanya will defend his UFC title against Sean Strickland. While that is his primary focus right now, he knows better than anyone that other contenders are waiting for their moment to shine. In addition to Dricus du Plessis, we also have Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa, who will square off next month at UFC 294.
It’s an intriguing match-up in many ways, with the popular opinion being that Chimaev could earn a title opportunity if he gets past Costa. In a recent interview, Adesanya gave his thoughts on what might go down.
Israel Adesanya is "rooting for" Khamzat Chimaev, but Paulo Costa is a "hard fight" 👀
Adesanya discusses Chimaev vs Costa
“I don’t know who’s going to win but I think if I’m favoring, I might be favoring Khamzat a little bit more,” Adesanya told MMA Fighting while appearing on behalf of Stake.com. “Because I like new blood.”
“I just made Paulo look easy but trust me, he’s a hard fight,” Adesanya said. “He’s a hard fight but I made him look easy. But I think I’m rooting for Khamzat more in that fight.”
Adesanya went on to speak about his interest in getting another fight in before 2023 ends.
“Ain’t that funny?” Adesanya said. “I’m the one actually pushing for fights. I’m even trying to have one more this year. We’ll see. Yeah, definitely [might get one more fight this year]. We’ll see.”
Whatever happens, nobody can deny that things are getting interesting at 185 pounds.
Do you agree with Israel Adesanya? Who do you believe will come out on top at UFC 294 – Khamzat Chimaev or Paulo Costa? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
