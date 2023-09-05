Israel Adesanya weighs in on the upcoming middleweight fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa: “I might be favoring Khamzat a little bit more”

Adesanya discusses Chimaev vs Costa

“I don’t know who’s going to win but I think if I’m favoring, I might be favoring Khamzat a little bit more,” Adesanya told MMA Fighting while appearing on behalf of Stake.com. “Because I like new blood.”

“I just made Paulo look easy but trust me, he’s a hard fight,” Adesanya said. “He’s a hard fight but I made him look easy. But I think I’m rooting for Khamzat more in that fight.”

Adesanya went on to speak about his interest in getting another fight in before 2023 ends.

“Ain’t that funny?” Adesanya said. “I’m the one actually pushing for fights. I’m even trying to have one more this year. We’ll see. Yeah, definitely [might get one more fight this year]. We’ll see.”

Whatever happens, nobody can deny that things are getting interesting at 185 pounds.

