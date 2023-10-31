Zhang Peimian outlines path to victory at ONE Fight Night 16: “High-frequency striking”

Zhang Peimian knows that he cannot afford to slip up in his next assignment.

The Chinese kickboxer is booked to slug it out with Rui Botelho in a three-round strawweight duel at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video. This event airs live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 3.

While every bout in his career has had its own significance, this one holds an extra layer of importance. A win against Botelho may inch him closer to a rematch with Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Title.

“Every fighter wants to win their match, and I’ll try my best,” he said. “I’m desperate to have the World Title fight.”

The tale of Zhang and Di Bella dates back to October 2022 when both men clashed for the then-vacant title.

However, the result did not end up in Zhang’s favor as Di Bella emerged triumphant by unanimous decision.

Determined and hungry for redemption, Zhang now sets his sights on impressively beating Botelho.

While his primary focus is on securing the victory, Zhang recognizes the threat that his Portuguese opponent poses.

“I don’t know him very well, but I watched some videos of his previous contests after receiving the offer,” Zhang said.

“He is older and more mature than me. He has good technique, and his previous opponents were very good. In addition, he has a weight and height advantage over me.”