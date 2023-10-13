Robert Whittaker shares his take on Alexander Volkanovski accepting a short notice rematch with Islam Makhachev at UFC 294

By Harry Kettle - October 13, 2023

Robert Whittaker has given his thoughts on Alexander Volkanovski taking on Islam Makhachev on short notice at UFC 294.

Alexander Volkanovski and Robert Whittaker

Next weekend at UFC 294, Alexander Volkanovski will challenge Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight championship. It will serve as the second time he’s done so, following a tight decision win for Islam earlier this year.

‘The Great’ is taking this bout with just 12 days to prepare following a cut to Charles Oliveira that forced him out of the bout. While many have questioned how realistic it is that Volkanovski can secure the win, Robert Whittaker has made it clear that his fellow countryman has a chance in Abu Dhabi.

Whittaker is hopeful for Volkanovski

“I’m interested for this fight, for sure. To see how the dynamic between Makhachev and Volk changes from the first fight,” Whittaker said. “Him going in on 12 days with nothing to lose, making a ton of money, last minute, late notice, nothing to lose everything to gain. I think that sort of head space gets him in there almost better than the first time they fought because it frees him up.

“He knows… He’s got nothing to lose, everything to gain. I can see that being a bit of a problem for Makhachev,” Whittaker continued. “I look at it and I wonder, what does Makhachev do from the first fight to beat Volk? What can Makhachev do differently so it’s not as close of a fight? … Arguably Volk won.”

Quotes via MMA News

Do you agree with Robert Whittaker’s analysis? What is your official prediction for the upcoming rematch between Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev? Will you be tuning in to watch UFC 294? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Alex Volkanovski Islam Makhachev Robert Whittaker UFC

