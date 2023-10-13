Robert Whittaker shares his take on Alexander Volkanovski accepting a short notice rematch with Islam Makhachev at UFC 294

Robert Whittaker has given his thoughts on Alexander Volkanovski taking on Islam Makhachev on short notice at UFC 294.

Next weekend at UFC 294, Alexander Volkanovski will challenge Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight championship. It will serve as the second time he’s done so, following a tight decision win for Islam earlier this year.

‘The Great’ is taking this bout with just 12 days to prepare following a cut to Charles Oliveira that forced him out of the bout. While many have questioned how realistic it is that Volkanovski can secure the win, Robert Whittaker has made it clear that his fellow countryman has a chance in Abu Dhabi.