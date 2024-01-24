Robert Whittaker doesn’t believe the UFC 297 main event outcome was controversial: “He wanted it more”

By Susan Cox - January 24, 2024

Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker does not believe the UFC 297 main event outcome was controversial.

Robert Whittaker, Sean Strickland, UFC 296, UFC

It was at UFC 297 this past weekend that Sean Strickland (28-6 MMA) went up against Dricus Du Plessis (21-2 MMA) for the middleweight champion belt. The result was a split decision victory for ‘Stillknocks’.

While some believe the decision should have gone Strickland’s way, Robert Whittaker is adamant Du Plessis won the fight, as he scored rounds 2, 3, 4 and 5 for the South African.

Whittaker, speaking on his ‘MMArcade Podcast’ shared his thoughts on the title fight at UFC 297:

“I don’t know why it’s controversial. I’ve seen a lot of other fighters and even Dana White himself saying he didn’t think he (Du Plessis) won the fight. In my opinion, I thought he won the fight. I don’t like blurring the lines, but I will say congratulations to Dricus because he wanted it. … I said he’s a big, strong guy, and he’s awkward as hell to fight.”

Continuing, Robert Whittaker congratulated the new champ (h/t MMAJunkie):

“But one of his things is he goes out on his shield. He’s not going to go away. He will not give up. He’ll need to leave that octagon on a stretcher, and that’s exactly what he did. That’s exactly what he showed. I will say congratulations to the new champ because he wanted it more.”

Concluding the 33-year-old said:

“Seeing that fight from him, it made me realize that I did not prepare adequately for him. I did not give him the respect he deserved. I understand he was a hard and tough fighter, but I don’t think I understood how tough and strong and hungry he really was, and respect to that. I won’t make that mistake again.”

Whittaker knows exactly what it’s like to fight Du Plessis as the two met in July of 2023 at UFC 290. The outcome was a TKO victory for Du Plessis at 2:23 of round 2.

As for what’s next for Whittaker (24-7 MMA), he’s preparing for his fight with Paulo Costa (14-2 MMA) which takes place on Saturday February 17th at UFC 298 in the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Do you agree with Whittaker that Du Plessis won because ‘he wanted it more’?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Robert Whittaker UFC UFC 297

Related

Jon Anik, Mike Malott, UFC 297, UFC

Jon Anik admits he went a bit overboard in hyping Mike Malott ahead of UFC 297: “Sometimes we get ahead of ourselves”

Susan Cox - January 24, 2024
Kayla Harrison, Cris Cyborg
Holly Holm

Cris Cyborg reacts to Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm booking, asks Dana White for a spot on UFC 300

Susan Cox - January 24, 2024

Cris Cyborg is reacting to Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm booking and asking Dana White for a spot on UFC 300.

Sean Strickland and Khamzat Chimaev
Sean Strickland

Khamzat Chimaev claims Sean Strickland went “running” after getting beat up “every day in the gym”

Harry Kettle - January 24, 2024

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has taken a shot at Sean Strickland as rumors persist of a fight between them.

Bo Nickal, Joe Rogan
Brendan Schaub

Brendan Schaub dubs Bo Nickal “the Tim Tebow” of the UFC

Harry Kettle - January 24, 2024

Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub has compared rising prospect Bo Nickal to Tim Tebow as he continues his journey with the promotion.

Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway believes “a lot of doors are going to get opened” after UFC 300 fight with Justin Gaethje

Harry Kettle - January 24, 2024

UFC star Max Holloway believes that big things are ahead for him as he prepares for a UFC 300 showdown with Justin Gaethje.

Alonzo Menifield vs Carlos Ulberg

Carlos Ulberg gets new opponent for UFC Atlantic City after Dominick Reyes is forced to withdraw

Harry Kettle - January 24, 2024
Kayla Harrison
Holly Holm

Kayla Harrison signs with UFC, set to debut at UFC 300 against former champion Holly Holm

Cole Shelton - January 23, 2024

Kayla Harrison is a UFC fighter and will be making her debut at UFC 300.

Chris Curtis and Dominick Cruz
Dominick Cruz

Chris Curtis slams Dominick Cruz for his “stupid f**king commentary” at UFC 297

Cole Shelton - January 23, 2024

Chris Curtis has taken aim at Dominick Cruz over his commentary at UFC 297.

Ariel Helwani, Dana White
Dana White

Ariel Helwani responds to Dana White's "total bulls**t" claims about UFC Saudi Arabia postponement

Zain Bando - January 23, 2024

Longtime MMA journalist Ariel Helwani continues to defend himself against UFC CEO Dana White. Most recently, Helwani reported that the UFC’s plans to host an event in Saudi Arabia on March 2 were pushed back to June due to the country’s dissatisfaction with the event.

Israel Adesanya vs. Dricus du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya grudge match odds revealed

Zain Bando - January 23, 2024

Just days after winning the UFC middleweight title, discussions of a potential blockbuster fight between Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya are beginning to ramp up so much so that Las Vegas oddsmakers have noted how the bout looks from a betting perspective.