Jon Anik admits he went a bit overboard in hyping Mike Malott ahead of UFC 297: “Sometimes we get ahead of ourselves”

Jon Anik is admitting he went a bit overboard in hyping Mike Malott ahead of UFC 297.

UFC 297 took place in front of a sellout crowd this past Saturday, January 20th at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Canadian, Mike Malott (10-2 MMA) got in the Octagon to fight Neil Magny (29-11 MMA) in a welterweight bout. The result was a brutal TKO loss for the 32-year-old Mallott at 4:45 of Round 3.

It was during a recent edition of ‘The Anik & Florian Podcast’ that UFC commentator Jon Anik spoke about the praise he’s given Malott ahead of UFC 297:

“Yeah, I mean, I do think that perhaps I was guilty maybe of overstepping a little bit when it came to some of the hyperbolic stuff I was saying about Mike Malott. I mean, I stopped at suggesting he’s overrated, right? But the guy never had a decision win, so experience has gotta count for something, I give Neil Magny a whole lot of credit.”

Continuing, Jon Anik said (h/t MMANews):

“I just think that sometimes we get ahead of ourselves, especially when it comes to certain guys in certain countries with all due respect to Canada. We are dying to have a man take the torch, right? And we went into this fight thinking without a shadow of a doubt, the most talented Canadian mixed martial arts male right now is Mike Malott.”

It’s true that Mike Malott was a favorite heading into UFC 297 as he had 6 consecutive wins in the cage leading up to the bout with Neil Magny.

Also true is the fact that the UFC has been looking for its next big Canadian star and Malott was looking very promising.

Were you watching Malott vs Magny? Do you believe ‘Proper’ can rebound in his next match-up in the Octagon?

