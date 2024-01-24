Jon Anik admits he went a bit overboard in hyping Mike Malott ahead of UFC 297: “Sometimes we get ahead of ourselves”

By Susan Cox - January 24, 2024

Jon Anik is admitting he went a bit overboard in hyping Mike Malott ahead of UFC 297.

Jon Anik, Mike Malott, UFC 297, UFC

UFC 297 took place in front of a sellout crowd this past Saturday, January 20th at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Canadian, Mike Malott (10-2 MMA) got in the Octagon to fight Neil Magny (29-11 MMA) in a welterweight bout. The result was a brutal TKO loss for the 32-year-old Mallott at 4:45 of Round 3.

It was during a recent edition of ‘The Anik & Florian Podcast’ that UFC commentator Jon Anik spoke about the praise he’s given Malott ahead of UFC 297:

“Yeah, I mean, I do think that perhaps I was guilty maybe of overstepping a little bit when it came to some of the hyperbolic stuff I was saying about Mike Malott. I mean, I stopped at suggesting he’s overrated, right? But the guy never had a decision win, so experience has gotta count for something, I give Neil Magny a whole lot of credit.”

Continuing, Jon Anik said (h/t MMANews):

“I just think that sometimes we get ahead of ourselves, especially when it comes to certain guys in certain countries with all due respect to Canada. We are dying to have a man take the torch, right? And we went into this fight thinking without a shadow of a doubt, the most talented Canadian mixed martial arts male right now is Mike Malott.”

It’s true that Mike Malott was a favorite heading into UFC 297 as he had 6 consecutive wins in the cage leading up to the bout with Neil Magny.

Also true is the fact that the UFC has been looking for its next big Canadian star and Malott was looking very promising.

Were you watching Malott vs Magny? Do you believe ‘Proper’ can rebound in his next match-up in the Octagon?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Related

Kayla Harrison, Cris Cyborg

Cris Cyborg reacts to Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm booking, asks Dana White for a spot on UFC 300

Susan Cox - January 24, 2024
Sean Strickland and Khamzat Chimaev
Sean Strickland

Khamzat Chimaev claims Sean Strickland went “running” after getting beat up “every day in the gym”

Harry Kettle - January 24, 2024

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has taken a shot at Sean Strickland as rumors persist of a fight between them.

Bo Nickal, Joe Rogan
Brendan Schaub

Brendan Schaub dubs Bo Nickal “the Tim Tebow” of the UFC

Harry Kettle - January 24, 2024

Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub has compared rising prospect Bo Nickal to Tim Tebow as he continues his journey with the promotion.

Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway believes “a lot of doors are going to get opened” after UFC 300 fight with Justin Gaethje

Harry Kettle - January 24, 2024

UFC star Max Holloway believes that big things are ahead for him as he prepares for a UFC 300 showdown with Justin Gaethje.

Alonzo Menifield vs Carlos Ulberg
dominick reyes

Carlos Ulberg gets new opponent for UFC Atlantic City after Dominick Reyes is forced to withdraw

Harry Kettle - January 24, 2024

UFC light heavyweight Carlos Ulberg will now take on Alonzo Menifield at UFC Atlantic City, as per the promotion.

Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison signs with UFC, set to debut at UFC 300 against former champion Holly Holm

Cole Shelton - January 23, 2024
Chris Curtis and Dominick Cruz
Dominick Cruz

Chris Curtis slams Dominick Cruz for his “stupid f**king commentary” at UFC 297

Cole Shelton - January 23, 2024

Chris Curtis has taken aim at Dominick Cruz over his commentary at UFC 297.

Ariel Helwani, Dana White
Dana White

Ariel Helwani responds to Dana White's "total bulls**t" claims about UFC Saudi Arabia postponement

Zain Bando - January 23, 2024

Longtime MMA journalist Ariel Helwani continues to defend himself against UFC CEO Dana White. Most recently, Helwani reported that the UFC’s plans to host an event in Saudi Arabia on March 2 were pushed back to June due to the country’s dissatisfaction with the event.

Israel Adesanya vs. Dricus du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya grudge match odds revealed

Zain Bando - January 23, 2024

Just days after winning the UFC middleweight title, discussions of a potential blockbuster fight between Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya are beginning to ramp up so much so that Las Vegas oddsmakers have noted how the bout looks from a betting perspective.

Joe Rogan, Dustin Poirier, Benoit Saint-Denis
Dustin Poirier

Joe Rogan issues warning to Dustin Poirier ahead of Benoit Saint-Denis fight at UFC 299: "Guy is a f*****g killer"

Cole Shelton - January 23, 2024

Joe Rogan believes Dustin Poirier will have his hands full at UFC 299 against Benoit Saint-Denis.