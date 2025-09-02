Robert Whittaker admits reclaiming gold is a “pipe dream”, defines “biggest goal right now”

By Dylan Bowker - September 2, 2025

A former UFC middleweight champion seems unsure about his path back to gold after his recent setback at UFC Abu Dhabi, but does still have competition-based motivations going forward. Robert Whittaker was the former champion in question, with the previous 185-pound titleholder expressing this thought during a recent interview with Submission Radio.

Robert Whittaker

The 34-year-old recently dropped a close split decision to former two-division ONE Championship titleholder Reinier de Ridder in July. At a time when the middleweight hierarchy is stacked like it hasn’t been in years, with looming high-stakes title eliminator-style bouts set up with RDR clashing with Anthony Hernandez at UFC Vancouver, as well as this weekend’s UFC Paris headliner with Nassourdine Imavov against Caio Borralho, it can become difficult to stand out as a prospective title challenger.

Reflecting on where he perceives he is in the weight category presently, Whittaker said [via Bloody Elbow],

“The belt’s kind of a pipe dream at the moment after losing to ‘RDR’. It’s another loss, it pushes me back much further than I want to be from the title, to the pathway where I wanted to finish up. So, right now, my goals, my trajectory has kind of changed.”

“I’ve worked out I want a few fights left, I want to enjoy the journey. I want to enjoy the fights. I want to enjoy the camp process. I want to enjoy fight week, I want to enjoy the fight itself. I want my family to be a part of that… That’s my biggest goal right now.”

The desired next UFC opportunity for Robert Whittaker

The man known to many as Bobby Knuckles does not have any particular opponent in his proverbial crosshairs; that being said, as Whittaker stated [via Bloody Elbow],

“I’m not shutting any doors but I do understand the work I’ve got ahead of me, what my primary goal is. Everything else is just kind of gravy on top of that.”

In the same interview with SR, Whittaker mentioned that he was longing for another fight in Australia with the combative compatriot, saying that he would love to fight there again and that it was time. The last instance where ‘The Reaper’ did battle in Australia was in a title unification bout against Israel Adesanya at UFC 243 in 2019 that saw Whittaker fall short.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Robert Whittaker UFC

Related

Alexander Volkanovski grapples with Ben of The Unscripted Show

Alexander Volkanovski fakes a neck injury in brutal prank on lifelong fan

Curtis Calhoun - September 2, 2025
Modestas Bukauskas
UFC

Modestas Bukauskas was surprised to face Paul Craig at UFC Paris but eager to prove he's a legit contender

Cole Shelton - September 2, 2025

Modestas Bukauskas is glad to be fighting close to home and making another quick turnaround.

Jon Jones appears at the UFC 309 press conference at Madison Square Garden
UFC

Jon Jones breaks silence after misdemeanor charges dropped that 'disrupted' UFC retirement

Curtis Calhoun - September 2, 2025

Former UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones scored a big legal victory on Tuesday stemming from a February hit-and-run incident.

Israel Adesanya and Nassourdine Imavov face off at the UFC Saudi Arabia weigh-in
UFC

Israel Adesanya predicts UFC Paris main event featuring rival who KO'd him

Curtis Calhoun - September 2, 2025

Israel Adesanya is keeping a keen eye on the UFC Paris headliner between middleweights Caio Borralho and Nassourdine Imavov.

Colby Covington spars with influencer Chrogman, opposite Chrogman vomiting in the cage
UFC

Colby Covington leaves influencer puking in $30k sparring challenge

Curtis Calhoun - September 2, 2025

Colby Covington taught influencer Chrogman a brutal lesson during their $30k spar at the UFC Performance Institute.

Raul Rosas Jr.

Raul Rosas Jr. details injury that pulled him from Noche UFC, shares lofty goal

Cole Shelton - September 2, 2025
Jon Jones UFC crowd
UFC

Former UFC champion Jon Jones 'fully vindicated' after misdemeanor charges are dropped

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 2, 2025

Jon Jones’ recent run-in with the law is a thing of the past.

Dricus du Plessis slammed down at UFC 319
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis' biggest mistake against Khamzat Chimaev revealed by rising UFC contender

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 2, 2025

Dricus du Plessis couldn’t get much going against Khamzat Chimaev, and one surging contender thinks he knows why.

Jack Della Maddalena celebration
Michael Bisping

UFC 322 betting odds are 'disrespectful' to Jack Della Maddalena ahead of Islam Makhachev fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 2, 2025

Is Jack Della Maddalena being disrespected ahead of UFC 322?

Tom Aspinall, UFC, Jon Jones, MMA
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall's father leaves door open for possible boxing match

Harry Kettle - September 2, 2025

Tom Aspinall’s father believes his son could go down the route of trying to secure a big boxing match in the future.