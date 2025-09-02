Alexander Volkanovski fakes a neck injury in brutal prank on lifelong fan

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski showed no mercy on one of his most devoted fans.

Alexander Volkanovski returned to the UFC featherweight throne when he defeated Diego Lopes for the vacant belt earlier this year. As he prepares for the first title defense of his second reign, he’s having a lot of fun in and out of the gym.

Volkanovski appears on a to-be-released episode of The Unscripted Show, an Oceania podcast where athletes from around the region are interviewed on a variety of topics. The former UFC champion Volkanovski was the latest to be invited on the show.

One of the show’s video editors, Ben, is a die-hard Volkanovski fan. He got the chance to briefly grapple with his longtime idol in recently released footage.

But the impromptu grappling match was part of a brutal prank on Ben, thanks to Volkanovski and the rest of the show’s staff. Volkanovski faked suffering a neck injury, sending Ben into a panic.