Israel Adesanya predicts UFC Paris main event featuring rival who KO’d him

By Curtis Calhoun - September 2, 2025

Israel Adesanya is keeping a keen eye on the UFC Paris headliner between middleweights Caio Borralho and Nassourdine Imavov.

Israel Adesanya and Nassourdine Imavov face off at the UFC Saudi Arabia weigh-in

UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev’s first title defense could come against the winner of this Saturday’s main event between Caio Borralho and Nassourdine Imavov.

Imavov, who hasn’t fought since finishing Israel Adesanya earlier this year at UFC Saudi Arabia, is on a five-fight unbeaten streak with recent victories over Jared Cannonier and Roman Dolidze. He’s a top teammate of Ciryl Gane, who will fight for the UFC heavyweight belt next month at UFC 321.

Borralho earned the Imavov booking after seven-straight wins to begin his UFC tenure. A victory would almost certainly propel the Dana White’s Contender Series alum to a title shot.

While Adesanya has newfound respect for Imavov’s skillset after losing by TKO, the former champion is siding with the upstart Borralho at UFC Paris.

Israel Adesanya forecasts UFC Paris main event fight

Adesanya predicted the UFC Paris main event in a recent breakdown on his YouTube channel.

“I’ll pick Caio for this fight, but I think it’s a well-matched fight,” Adesanya said.

“I think it’ll be edged out by Caio. Fighting in France as well, home court advantage, I don’t know how that’s going to play for Nassourdine. I don’t think it’ll be an impact on Nassourdine positively or negatively.

“I’m going to go a decision for Borralho. I think Imavov has [the grappling edge], because the feet will be too much for him,” Adesanya continued. “Hands will be too much for him, so he’ll have to mix it up.”

Chimaev, who defeated Dricus du Plessis for the UFC middleweight title last month at UFC 319, could face the Borralho/Imavov winner for his first defense.  Meanwhile, after Adesanya called out former rival Sean Strickland for a rematch, Strickland’s ongoing suspension thwarted his planned return.

Adesanya will look to get back on track amid the first losing streak of his MMA career, featuring three-consecutive defeats to Strickland, du Plessis, and Imavov.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Israel Adesanya UFC

Related

Jon Jones appears at the UFC 309 press conference at Madison Square Garden

Jon Jones breaks silence after misdemeanor charges dropped that 'disrupted' UFC retirement

Curtis Calhoun - September 2, 2025
Colby Covington spars with influencer Chrogman, opposite Chrogman vomiting in the cage
UFC

Colby Covington leaves influencer puking in $30k sparring challenge

Curtis Calhoun - September 2, 2025

Colby Covington taught influencer Chrogman a brutal lesson during their $30k spar at the UFC Performance Institute.

Raul Rosas Jr.
UFC

Raul Rosas Jr. details injury that pulled him from Noche UFC, shares lofty goal

Cole Shelton - September 2, 2025

Raul Rosas Jr. has opened up on why he had to pull out of Noche UFC.

Jon Jones UFC crowd
UFC

Former UFC champion Jon Jones 'fully vindicated' after misdemeanor charges are dropped

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 2, 2025

Jon Jones’ recent run-in with the law is a thing of the past.

Dricus du Plessis slammed down at UFC 319
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis' biggest mistake against Khamzat Chimaev revealed by rising UFC contender

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 2, 2025

Dricus du Plessis couldn’t get much going against Khamzat Chimaev, and one surging contender thinks he knows why.

Jack Della Maddalena celebration

UFC 322 betting odds are 'disrespectful' to Jack Della Maddalena ahead of Islam Makhachev fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 2, 2025
Tom Aspinall, UFC, Jon Jones, MMA
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall's father leaves door open for possible boxing match

Harry Kettle - September 2, 2025

Tom Aspinall’s father believes his son could go down the route of trying to secure a big boxing match in the future.

Justin Gaethje and Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria may opt to wrestle Justin Gaethje, says Ali Abdelaziz

Harry Kettle - September 2, 2025

Ali Abdelaziz believes that Ilia Topuria may decide to wrestle Justin Gaethje if they were to fight one another.

Miesha Tate
UFC

MMA legend Miesha Tate provides update on UFC career

Harry Kettle - September 2, 2025

Mixed martial arts legend Miesha Tate has provided an update on her future with the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Khamzat Chimaev UFC fight
Khamzat Chimaev

Din Thomas still isn't sure about Khamzat Chimaev as UFC champion

Harry Kettle - September 2, 2025

MMA analyst Din Thomas has doubled down on his thoughts regarding Khamzat Chimaev being an active UFC champion.