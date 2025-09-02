Israel Adesanya predicts UFC Paris main event featuring rival who KO’d him
Israel Adesanya is keeping a keen eye on the UFC Paris headliner between middleweights Caio Borralho and Nassourdine Imavov.
UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev’s first title defense could come against the winner of this Saturday’s main event between Caio Borralho and Nassourdine Imavov.
Imavov, who hasn’t fought since finishing Israel Adesanya earlier this year at UFC Saudi Arabia, is on a five-fight unbeaten streak with recent victories over Jared Cannonier and Roman Dolidze. He’s a top teammate of Ciryl Gane, who will fight for the UFC heavyweight belt next month at UFC 321.
Borralho earned the Imavov booking after seven-straight wins to begin his UFC tenure. A victory would almost certainly propel the Dana White’s Contender Series alum to a title shot.
While Adesanya has newfound respect for Imavov’s skillset after losing by TKO, the former champion is siding with the upstart Borralho at UFC Paris.
Israel Adesanya forecasts UFC Paris main event fight
Adesanya predicted the UFC Paris main event in a recent breakdown on his YouTube channel.
“I’ll pick Caio for this fight, but I think it’s a well-matched fight,” Adesanya said.
“I think it’ll be edged out by Caio. Fighting in France as well, home court advantage, I don’t know how that’s going to play for Nassourdine. I don’t think it’ll be an impact on Nassourdine positively or negatively.
“I’m going to go a decision for Borralho. I think Imavov has [the grappling edge], because the feet will be too much for him,” Adesanya continued. “Hands will be too much for him, so he’ll have to mix it up.”
Chimaev, who defeated Dricus du Plessis for the UFC middleweight title last month at UFC 319, could face the Borralho/Imavov winner for his first defense. Meanwhile, after Adesanya called out former rival Sean Strickland for a rematch, Strickland’s ongoing suspension thwarted his planned return.
Adesanya will look to get back on track amid the first losing streak of his MMA career, featuring three-consecutive defeats to Strickland, du Plessis, and Imavov.
