Israel Adesanya predicts UFC Paris main event featuring rival who KO’d him

Israel Adesanya is keeping a keen eye on the UFC Paris headliner between middleweights Caio Borralho and Nassourdine Imavov.

UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev’s first title defense could come against the winner of this Saturday’s main event between Caio Borralho and Nassourdine Imavov.

Imavov, who hasn’t fought since finishing Israel Adesanya earlier this year at UFC Saudi Arabia, is on a five-fight unbeaten streak with recent victories over Jared Cannonier and Roman Dolidze. He’s a top teammate of Ciryl Gane, who will fight for the UFC heavyweight belt next month at UFC 321.

Borralho earned the Imavov booking after seven-straight wins to begin his UFC tenure. A victory would almost certainly propel the Dana White’s Contender Series alum to a title shot.

While Adesanya has newfound respect for Imavov’s skillset after losing by TKO, the former champion is siding with the upstart Borralho at UFC Paris.