Eddie Hall will lose over 60 pounds if he can “rock [Dillon Danis’] f***ing chin”

By Dylan Bowker - September 2, 2025

Eddie Hall and Dillon Danis had a faceoff with one another at Misfits Boxing 22, with the former willing to go through a remarkable weight-cutting effort to secure a fight with the latter. As Danis secured his first MMA win in six years with his sub-twenty-second submission of Warren Spencer, the jiu-jitsu standout would then have an in-ring interaction with the former World’s Strongest Man, Hall.

Eddie Hall

The discrepancy in weight is certainly noticeable with Eddie Hall situated at the super heavyweight level while Danis has historically competed at 175 pounds in mixed martial arts. When addressing the Danis faceoff and what he is willing to do in order to make that fight happen with the newly minted MF MMA light heavyweight champion, Hall said [via Bloody Elbow],

“He’s been talking s**t for a long time, doing snide comments on the old social media, so I thought he’d put his money where his mouth is tonight. He wanted me to get under 400 pounds, he must think I’m over 400.”

“Well, I’m under 400. So I said, ‘Look, I’ll get under 300 pounds if he shakes hands on it there and then and he did shake hands, so give me 12 weeks, I will lose 64 pounds, and I will come in and rock his f***ing chin.”

Eddie Hall is “quite a fan of Dillon” but Danis will “regret shaking my hand”

Despite the pointed intentions that Eddie Hall has to fight Dillon Danis next, the hulking figure does not carry bad blood towards the polarizing combatant, as Hall stated [via Bloody Elbow],

“I’m actually quite a fan of Dillon. I love his s**t talk. He’s got brilliant s**t talk. I think it was all the feud with the Paul brothers that made me aware of him. I’m a bit of a fan, but you can be a fan of someone but still want to knock them out.”

That being said, there is a focus on the task at hand and a crystalized vision for how he sees that potential fight ending, as Hall quipped [via Bloody Elbow],

“I just think one good hit on his [Danis’] face, and he’ll regret shaking my hand.”

The 2017 World’s Strongest Man made his official MMA debut earlier this year when he fought another former World’s Strongest Man under the KSW banner in April. Eddie Hall had a similarly succinct night at the office, as Danis had in his return to mixed martial arts over the weekend, when Hall finished Mariusz Pudzianowski with a barrage of strikes thirty seconds into the contest.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Dillon Danis

