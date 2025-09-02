Eddie Hall will lose over 60 pounds if he can “rock [Dillon Danis’] f***ing chin”

Eddie Hall and Dillon Danis had a faceoff with one another at Misfits Boxing 22, with the former willing to go through a remarkable weight-cutting effort to secure a fight with the latter. As Danis secured his first MMA win in six years with his sub-twenty-second submission of Warren Spencer, the jiu-jitsu standout would then have an in-ring interaction with the former World’s Strongest Man, Hall.

The discrepancy in weight is certainly noticeable with Eddie Hall situated at the super heavyweight level while Danis has historically competed at 175 pounds in mixed martial arts. When addressing the Danis faceoff and what he is willing to do in order to make that fight happen with the newly minted MF MMA light heavyweight champion, Hall said [via Bloody Elbow],