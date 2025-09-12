How Robert Whittaker almost wrestled a WWE star for real before UFC intervened

By Dylan Bowker - September 12, 2025
Robert Whittaker pose

Robert Whittaker is one of the most decorated mixed martial artists of this generation, but there was a time when he almost ventured into another martial art to compete against a prominent professional wrestler.

The former UFC middleweight champion, at one point, qualified for the 2018 Commonwealth Games to participate in their freestyle wrestling event. Another notable figure who had also qualified for that field was professional wrestling star Joe Hendry, who called out the UFC combatant upon finding out he would be competing in his same weight category.

In an interview with BBC Radio Scotland around that time period, Hendry said [via Bloody Elbow],

“What kind of athlete would I be if I didn’t call out the top guy. So, I, Joe Hendry, am calling out UFC champion, Robert Whittaker, so there you go. Commonwealth Games, I know there’s procedures, but let’s see if we can make one exception and make this match.”

Hendry’s catchphrase is ‘say his name and he appears’ but it was ‘Bobby Knuckles’ who would not appear after some thwarting from the Dana White-led MMA promotion. Whittaker would not end up competing in those Commonwealth Games, though, and in explaining why that freestyle wrestling foray did not transpire, Whittaker stated [via MMA Fighting],

“The UFC wasn’t too happy with my competing in the Commonwealth Games. I was told I would have been stripped of the title if I had gotten injured. Everyone knows my priority. This [UFC] is my job. It’s not really a choice to be made. If it’s a choice, providing finances and putting food on the table and being paid for my job, or competing in the Commonwealth Games where I’m not making money, is there really a choice to be made? I thought for an hour or two, but there was never a choice to be made.”

Robert Whittaker and Joe Hendry’s paths since that 2018 event

Hendry would end up finishing in ninth place at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, representing Team Scotland, and has since gone on to become one of the more exciting rising stars in professional wrestling. Joe Hendry has since gone on to capture the TNA world title and also wrestled Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 41 earlier this year in April.

Speaking of that month, since April 2018, when the Commonwealth Games were held, Robert Whittaker went on to defeat Yoel Romero in a rematch to stay the middleweight champ at UFC 225 before then losing the strap to Israel Adesanya at UFC 243 in late 2019.

Whittaker did put together a winning streak thereafter and then challenged for the 185-pound belt again versus Adesanya at UFC 271, with the former losing on points. But his return to the throne has some question marks around it as he is on a two-fight skid against current champion Khamzat Chimaev and surging contender Reinier de Ridder.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Robert Whittaker UFC

Related

Din Thomas commentates at a UFC BJJ event, opposite Zhang Weili punching Tatiana Suarez during their fight at UFC 312

Din Thomas lambasts women's MMA as 'stale' in brutal assessment: "Not sure what happened!"

Curtis Calhoun - September 12, 2025
Dana White separates two fighters after a faceoff during a press conference
Dana White

Dana White reveals significant potential payouts for Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez undercard fighters

Curtis Calhoun - September 12, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White says the bonuses paid out to select Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez undercard fighters will be significantly higher than UFC bonuses.

Jon Jones interview
Jon Jones

Dana White reveals Jon Jones' apology, remains firm in UFC White House stance

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 12, 2025

While Jon Jones may have apologized to UFC CEO Dana White, it doesn’t appear he’ll be getting his White House wish.

Kelvin Gastelum weigh-in
UFC

Kelvin Gastelum bombs on scale with massive Noche UFC weigh-in miss

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 12, 2025

Kelvin Gastelum did not have a great start to his day prior to Noche UFC.

Angela Hill
UFC

Winningest strawweight in UFC history returns at UFC 322

Dylan Bowker - September 11, 2025

The all-time leader for strawweight wins in the UFC will return to the octagon at Madison Square Garden. UFC 322 will see Angela Hill step back into the cage to take on an up-and-coming prospect in Fatima Kline, as first reported by MMA Junkie.

Alex Pereira Magomed Ankalaev UFC 313 weigh-ins

Alex Pereira: "The story will be over" with Magomed Ankalaev post-UFC 320

Dylan Bowker - September 11, 2025
Terence Crawford press conference
Canelo Alvarez

Terence Crawford shuts down injury rumors ahead of Canelo Alvarez megafight

Cole Shelton - September 11, 2025

Terence Crawford says he’s healthy and isn’t battling any injuries despite some online rumors.

Kelvin Gastelum
UFC

Kelvin Gastelum believes he's fighting for his job at Noche UFC

Cole Shelton - September 11, 2025

Kelvin Gastelum believes he could be on the chopping block ahead of Noche UFC.

Eddie Hearn speaks at a press conference, opposite Dana White on stage at a media event
Dana White

Eddie Hearn wants to 'take on' Dana White as UFC head prepares full-scale move into boxing

Curtis Calhoun - September 11, 2025

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn addressed UFC CEO Dana White’s recent comments about becoming the ‘CEO of Boxing’ ahead of Alvarez vs. Crawford.

Ilia Topuria answers a question during the UFC 317 press conference, opposite Terence Crawford during a media day interview
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria responds to Terence Crawford's 'drunk' comments by sending a message to top boxing stars

Curtis Calhoun - September 11, 2025

UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria responded to Terence Crawford’s latest remarks about a potential future crossover fight.