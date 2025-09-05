Ex-WWE champ challenges “clown” Eddie Hall to Misfits Boxing bout

Eddie Hall is seemingly targeting a fight with Dillon Danis, but there is another Bellator MMA alumnus who wants to throw down with the former World’s Strongest Man. Gzim Selmani is the combatant in question, and they also plied their trade in pro wrestling, with Selmani being a former WWE titleholder who competed under the ring name Rezar as part of the Authors of Pain tag team.

Misfits Boxing, where Hall and Danis had their recent in-ring faceoff, is the promotional banner that ‘The Albanian Psycho’ would be keen to fight the hulking Hall under, and the pro wrestler is open to fighting under Queensberry Rules. Selmani stated as such on his personal X account, where he posted some pad work with a caption calling Hall a ‘clown’.

Hall calling out Danis after the latter secured a fifteen-second submission win over Warren Spencer to claim MF MMA gold at Misfits Boxing 22 drew the ire of Selmani, as evidenced by his messaging on social media, as Selmani said [via Bloody Elbow],