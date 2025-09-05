Ex-WWE champ challenges “clown” Eddie Hall to Misfits Boxing bout

By Dylan Bowker - September 5, 2025

Eddie Hall is seemingly targeting a fight with Dillon Danis, but there is another Bellator MMA alumnus who wants to throw down with the former World’s Strongest Man. Gzim Selmani is the combatant in question, and they also plied their trade in pro wrestling, with Selmani being a former WWE titleholder who competed under the ring name Rezar as part of the Authors of Pain tag team.

Eddie Hall

Misfits Boxing, where Hall and Danis had their recent in-ring faceoff, is the promotional banner that ‘The Albanian Psycho’ would be keen to fight the hulking Hall under, and the pro wrestler is open to fighting under Queensberry Rules. Selmani stated as such on his personal X account, where he posted some pad work with a caption calling Hall a ‘clown’.

Hall calling out Danis after the latter secured a fifteen-second submission win over Warren Spencer to claim MF MMA gold at Misfits Boxing 22 drew the ire of Selmani, as evidenced by his messaging on social media, as Selmani said [via Bloody Elbow],

“I’m returning to my roots as a fighter, and I have unfinished business in the world of combat sports. I’ve been watching Eddie Hall trying to pick a fight with a welterweight, and that doesn’t sit right with me. He thinks he is the big man coming in to fight sports.”

“Well why doesn’t he take on someone who can actually knock him out… Someone like me. This is a message for Eddie Hall, I challenge you to fist fight on any Misfits Boxing card. I need to remind & teach everyone that I am the world’s most dangerous professional wrestler.”

Eddie Hall, Gzim Selmani, and their prior fighting efforts

Eddie Hall fought in MMA earlier this year and secured a thirty-second finish by way of strikes against fellow former World’s Strongest Man Mariusz Pudzianowski at KSW 105 in April. Hall has also previously competed in the sweet science, losing his boxing bout against Thor Bjornsson in March 2022 by decision.

Gzim Selmani cut his teeth on the UK and broader European MMA circuits with an impressive sub-twenty-second submission win over former UFC fighter Oli Thompson on his ledger. Selmani also fought PFL standout and signed UFC athlete Ante Delija, who debuts this weekend at UFC Paris against Marcin Tybura.

Selmani also fought in Bellator MMA, as mentioned above, before he embarked on a pro wrestling foray that saw him capture WWE tag team gold.

