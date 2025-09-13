UFC contender “would love” Mandel Nallo on UFC Vancouver: “He’s really mastered a lot of the elements of fighting”

Mandel Nallo has finally punched his ticket to the UFC, and a long-time teammate of his is excited to see the former Bellator MMA veteran finally able to ply his trade under those bright octagon lights. ‘Rat Garbage’ secured a TKO win over Samuel Silva in the opening round of his Dana White’s Contender Series contest on September 2nd, which secured him a contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Mandel Nallo gets it done in 1️⃣ #DWCS

pic.twitter.com/i4LSQn7AFO — COMBAT SPORTS TODAY (@CSTodayNews) September 3, 2025

Now that Mandel Nallo is finally in the UFC, a Tristar compatriot of his wants to see Nallo make his main stage UFC debut on the very same card he himself will next be competing on. That fighter in question is Aiemann Zahabi, who will take on Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera in a clash of ranked bantamweight contenders that transpires on October 18th at UFC Vancouver.

Zahabi appeared on MMA Canada to touch on multiple topics, and when articulating his desire to see fellow Canadian combatant Nallo featured on that looming UFC Vancouver card, Zahabi said,

“Man, I would love it, and we were talking about it all summer, you know. Win this fight on Contender Series, maybe they’ll put you in [UFC] Vancouver. So it was already in the back of our minds, and he’s going to be ready for it. He even asked for [UFC] Paris.”

Mandel Nallo has mastered many elements of fighting and just wants opportunities, per Zahabi

As he kept expounding upon his thoughts regarding Nallo entering the UFC landscape now, Zahabi continued,