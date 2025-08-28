Former UFC Title Challenger aims to break 4 fight skid in return booking

A former UFC bantamweight title challenger has booked their return bout with the goal of returning to the win column after a four-fight drought. Mayra Bueno Silva is set to clash with surging star Jacqueline Cavalcanti at a UFC Fight Night card set to transpire in Las Vegas on November 8th. The news of this bout booking was confirmed by MMA Fighting after confirmation from multiple sources following an initial report by Ag. Fight.

The promotion has yet to formally announce the card overall, which means there is no set main event for the Fight Night offering at this juncture. This will be a quicker turnaround of fortunes for Silva, who was booked to fight Joselyne Edwards earlier this month prior to withdrawing from the contest.

The 34-year-old Brazilian mixed martial artist currently is riding a three fight losing streak with a no contest against former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm prior to that. The Holm verdict was initially a submission win for Silva before a failed drug test led to the shift in the bout’s recorded outcome.

Silva fought Raquel Pennington for the then-vacant UFC bantamweight crown at UFC 297 with the former losing to the latter by way of unanimous decision in Toronto. Her loss in the title fight to ‘Rocky’ in January 2024 kicked off the referenced losing stretch for Silva who has also since lost to Macy Chiasson and Jasmine Jasudavicius, respectively.