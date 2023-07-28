Former UFC champion Robert Whittaker has an opponent in mind for his next Octagon appearance

UFC star Robert Whittaker has given his thoughts on what could be next for him inside the Octagon.

At UFC 290, Robert Whittaker fell to a surprising defeat at the hands of Dricus du Plessis. Ever since then, fans have been wondering what could be next for him in the middleweight division.

RELATED: ROBERT WHITTAKER ISSUES STATEMENT FOLLOWING TKO LOSS TO DRICUS DU PLESSIS AT UFC 290

He’s still one of the best 185-pounders on the planet, but a loss like that certainly hurts his stock. Moving forward, there are plenty of question marks surrounding what exactly the next step is and when he’ll get back in there.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Whittaker gave his thoughts on the situation.

“Remember we ruled out Sean Strickland, because we thought he was fighting Izzy in September,” Whittaker said. “But that doesn’t look to be happening anymore… I can’t see Sean Strickland jumping Dricus if they don’t fight September. I’m not gonna rule him out of the discussion of my next fight.”