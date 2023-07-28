Former UFC champion Robert Whittaker has an opponent in mind for his next Octagon appearance

By Harry Kettle - July 28, 2023
UFC star Robert Whittaker has given his thoughts on what could be next for him inside the Octagon.

Robert Whittaker

At UFC 290, Robert Whittaker fell to a surprising defeat at the hands of Dricus du Plessis. Ever since then, fans have been wondering what could be next for him in the middleweight division.

He’s still one of the best 185-pounders on the planet, but a loss like that certainly hurts his stock. Moving forward, there are plenty of question marks surrounding what exactly the next step is and when he’ll get back in there.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Whittaker gave his thoughts on the situation.

“Remember we ruled out Sean Strickland, because we thought he was fighting Izzy in September,” Whittaker said. “But that doesn’t look to be happening anymore… I can’t see Sean Strickland jumping Dricus if they don’t fight September. I’m not gonna rule him out of the discussion of my next fight.”

Whittaker prepares for return

“We’re gonna have to wait and see. It’s one of those things – the division is kind of backed up at the moment, and there’s a lot of moving pieces that are just not moving in the way I want them to. But regardless, I’m gonna focus on just getting back into that winning track. I’m excited for the training, I’m back in training already. I’ve been back in the gym hustling, and I am more eager than ever to get back in there. So I don’t know who it’s gonna be, but we’ll wait and see.”

Who do you want to see Robert Whittaker face when he returns to the cage? Will he fight for a world title again? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

