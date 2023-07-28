Israel Adesanya shares his prediction for UFC 291 co-main event between Alex Pereira and Jan Blachowicz
This Saturday night, Alex Pereira will battle Jan Blachowicz in the co-main event of UFC 291. It will mark the light heavyweight debut of ‘Poatan’, whereas Blachowicz is hoping to set himself up for another title opportunity.
RELATED: ALEX PEREIRA EXPLAINS WHY JAN BLACHOWICZ IS “THE PERFECT OPPONENT” FOR HIS LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT DEBUT AT UFC 291
One man who knows both fighters pretty well is Israel Adesanya. ‘Stylebender’ has competed against them both, with Blachowicz and Pereira serving as the only two individuals who have beaten him in mixed martial arts.
In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Adesanya has given his official thoughts on the fight.
“For me, stylistically, it’s an exciting matchup,” Adesanya said. “These are two guys that I fought, two guys that have both beat me. It’s interesting to see how that matchup will play into each other. Also, there’s different elements, as well – the grappling element, and Jan might just try and do that early on and take away his power, his chances of striking, and wear him down. I think in a three-round fight, I think it’ll be on the feet. Jan’s definitely going to try to take him down. He’s not stupid.”
“Jan’s going to take his time, patience, get as much reads as he can. But if Jan does what I think he’s going to do, he’s going to get caught with a left hook. … I don’t think this goes the distance. If it does, Jan wins.”
Adesanya backs Pereira
“I think Alex hits harder,” Adesanya said. “It’s the way he throws, the technique he throws with, the technique – he grounds himself. He’s not running. He’s not moving and throwing. He sits when he gets you where he wants you, especially against the fence. He’ll sit there and throw. That’s how he’s able to hit harder. Jan can definitely learn how to hit harder, but hey, if Jan gets him down, I think he’s just going to control him there for three rounds. Official pick: I’m going to go Alex by knockout.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Do you agree with Israel Adesanya? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Alex Pereira Israel Adesanya Jan Blachowicz UFC