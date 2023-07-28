Israel Adesanya shares his prediction for UFC 291 co-main event between Alex Pereira and Jan Blachowicz

Israel Adesanya has given his thoughts on the UFC 291 match-up between Alex Pereira and Jan Blachowicz.

This Saturday night, Alex Pereira will battle Jan Blachowicz in the co-main event of UFC 291. It will mark the light heavyweight debut of ‘Poatan’, whereas Blachowicz is hoping to set himself up for another title opportunity.

One man who knows both fighters pretty well is Israel Adesanya. ‘Stylebender’ has competed against them both, with Blachowicz and Pereira serving as the only two individuals who have beaten him in mixed martial arts.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Adesanya has given his official thoughts on the fight.

“For me, stylistically, it’s an exciting matchup,” Adesanya said. “These are two guys that I fought, two guys that have both beat me. It’s interesting to see how that matchup will play into each other. Also, there’s different elements, as well – the grappling element, and Jan might just try and do that early on and take away his power, his chances of striking, and wear him down. I think in a three-round fight, I think it’ll be on the feet. Jan’s definitely going to try to take him down. He’s not stupid.”

“Jan’s going to take his time, patience, get as much reads as he can. But if Jan does what I think he’s going to do, he’s going to get caught with a left hook. … I don’t think this goes the distance. If it does, Jan wins.”