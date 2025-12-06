Terrance McKinney responds to praise from former UFC champion

By Harry Kettle - December 6, 2025
Terrance McKinney

UFC star Terrance McKinney has responded to recent praise he’s received from former world champion Eddie Alvarez.

As we know, Terrance McKinney is one of the most exciting active fighters in all of mixed martial arts. Whenever he goes out there to compete, he makes sure that he goes out there to really put on a show. This weekend, he’ll attempt to do the same when he locks horns with Chris Duncan at UFC 323.

RELATED: Terrance McKinney plans to ‘steal the show’ against Chris Duncan at UFC 323: ‘Come home a little sore’

McKinney has the ability to put on an absolute striking masterclass, but in equal measure, he isn’t immune to taking damage, either. It’s often a rollercoaster ride of emotions, and given how talented Duncan is, we expect to see more of the same in Las Vegas.

Recently, Eddie Alvarez became the latest fighter to praise McKinney’s work, leading to a response from the man himself in his UFC 323 pre-fight media scrum.

McKinney’s reaction to Alvarez

“Terrance McKinney, I’m a fan of this guy,” Alvarez told MMA Junkie. “I really like him, I really like what he’s doing, and I’m looking forward in seeing a lot of success in him. He’s one to watch out for I think, and I think eventually, I could see him becoming a world champion.”

“That’s a huge honor,” McKinney said. “First time hearing it, so that’s super sick. Thank you, Eddie. I feel the same way. We’ve just got to put it all together like he says, push the cardio. That’s why I moved to Florida at Fusion X-Cel, and I think we really get to see Terrance with IQ this time.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

What do you believe is the ceiling for Terrance McKinney in the UFC? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

