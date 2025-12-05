Alex Pereira can knock Jon Jones out, says former UFC heavyweight

By Harry Kettle - December 5, 2025
Alex Pereira victorious at UFC 320

Former UFC heavyweight Robelis Despaigne believes Alex Pereira is capable of knocking out Jon Jones.

Right now, Alex Pereira is on top of the world. He regained his UFC light heavyweight championship earlier this year and he did so in devastating fashion, picking up a quick TKO win over Magomed Ankalaev. Ever since then, fans and pundits alike have been wondering what could be next for him – and it seems like there’s a frontrunner when it comes to what ‘Poatan’ himself wants.

RELATED: Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira is a ‘tough fight’ to predict, says UFC 321 heavyweight

Pereira has made it clear that he is interested in taking on Jon Jones at heavyweight, more than likely at next year’s UFC White House card. If he’s able to pick up the win over Jon, then he could well pursue a third world title in a third weight class against Tom Aspinall, or whoever is the champion at the time of his challenge.

In a recent interview, Robelis Despaigne, who has trained with Pereira, gave his thoughts on how Alex would fare against Jones.

Despaigne’s view on Pereira vs Jones

“Honestly, Pereira is a heavyweight,” Despaigne said. “To me, he’s a heavyweight who cuts down to 205 pounds. He has heavyweight power, he weighs 240-something, he’s weighing basically the same as, I don’t know, Ciryl Gane in competition shape. He’s a heavyweight who cuts to 205, and he could even afford to make 185 if he wanted to. He can do whatever he wants.”

“If Jon Jones makes a mistake, you know he can put him to sleep,” Despaigne said. “Not easily — we know Jon Jones’ quality. It’s going to be a very anticipated fight, a big box-office fight because both of them have a big fan base and very strong numbers. It’ll be a very good fight. That’s what I think. Each has their strengths, Pereira has his striking, and Jon Jones, you know, I imagine will try to take advantage of his wrestling. Let’s see who wins.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Jon Jones Robelis Despaigne UFC

Related

Tom Aspinall reacts after getting poked in the eyes during his fight at UFC 321

Henry Cejudo warns Tom Aspinall about potentially feuding with Dana White

Harry Kettle - December 5, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili, Petr Yan
Petr Yan

Merab Dvalishvili slams Petr Yan's claim that he was injured during their first fight

Harry Kettle - December 5, 2025

UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili has hit back at Petr Yan after he claimed that he was injured during their first fight.

Ethyn Ewing and Malcolm Wellmaker trade punches during their fight at UFC 322
UFC

Malcolm Wellmaker on "absolutely dumb assumption" that informed UFC 322 loss

Dylan Bowker - December 4, 2025

Malcolm Wellmaker recently suffered a notable setback at UFC 322 as he lost to an underdog, short-notice opponent, and Wellmaker has reflected on the errors that led to that. Wellmaker mentioned that he knew on 4 or 5 pm on Thursday, he would be fighting Ethyn Ewing at 145 pounds instead of the initially scheduled Cody Haddon for the Saturday, November 15th card.

Aiemann Zahabi
UFC

Aiemann Zahabi's "selfish" reason behind picking Merab Dvalishvili to best Petr Yan at UFC 323

Dylan Bowker - December 4, 2025

Aiemann Zahabi has his own vested interests in why he is leaning more on the “and still” side than “and new” in Saturday’s pay-per-view title challenge at bantamweight. Merab Dvalishvili aims to defend his 135-pound crown and defeat Petr Yan for a second time when the two battle in a rematch at UFC 323.

Paddy Pimblett, Arman Tsarukyan
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett absolutely rips 'nobody' Arman Tsarukyan: 'He’s a boring b*****d'

Cole Shelton - December 4, 2025

Paddy Pimblett isn’t a fan of Arman Tsarukyan.

Leon Edwards enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC 322

Leon Edwards finally breaks social media silence after first KO loss at UFC 322

Curtis Calhoun - December 4, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili speaks with Joe Rogan after his victory at UFC 320
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili makes shocking choice for next opponent after UFC 323, dismisses Umar Nurmagomedov rematch

Curtis Calhoun - December 4, 2025

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili is eying a fresh, new challenge with a win this Saturday at UFC 323 over Petr Yan.

Alexandre Pantoja poses for a photo with his family after his win at UFC 296
UFC

VIDEO | Alexandre Pantoja watches heartfelt message from son ahead of UFC 323 title fight

Curtis Calhoun - December 4, 2025

UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja received an emotional message from his young son ahead of his co-headlining fight at UFC 323.

Petr Yan
UFC

Petr Yan expects immediate rematch for Merab Dvalishvili if he beats him at UFC 323: 'Would be a really cool trilogy'

Cole Shelton - December 4, 2025

Petr Yan knows he will have to beat Merab Dvalishvili twice if he’s going to remain the bantamweight champion.

Alexandre Pantoja, UFC 317, Results, UFC
UFC

UFC 323's Alexandre Pantoja makes plans clear if he defeats Joshua Van

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 4, 2025

Alexandre Pantoja has clear plans if he can earn another successful title defense at UFC 323.