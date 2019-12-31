VIDEO | Jiri Prochazka decimates UFC veteran CB Dollaway, gets called out by Ryan Bader

CB Dollaway’s RIZIN debut, which went down on Tuesday’s action-packed RIZIN 20 card, didn’t go the way he had planned. Instead, the 20-fight UFC veteran was decimated by the promotion’s ferocious light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka in the first round.

See Prochazka’s crushing knockout victory below (via Kyle Johnson on Twitter).

Literal and figurative kicks cannot save C.B. Dollaway, as Jiří Procházka (26-3-1) clatters the 20-bout UFC vet to keep his light heavyweight strap. The Slavic samurai rides a 10-fight tear with eight straight knockouts. He owns 25 finishes, 23 in round one. #RIZIN20 #RIZINFF pic.twitter.com/bu4vz7FzGf — Kyle Johnson (@VonPreux) December 31, 2019

With this victory, Prochazka moves onto a 10-fight win-streak, highlighted by knockout victories over Dolloway, Fabio Maldonado, Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal, Brandon Halsey, Karl Albrektsson, and Kazuyuki Fujita.

Post-fight the Czech knockout artist was called out by reigning Bellator light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Ryan Bader, who challenged him to a fight in the Bellator cage. This cross-promotional fight was briefly rumored earlier this year, but never came to fruition. Given the way RIZIN and Bellator have been co-promoting of late, it seems entirely possible that it goes down in 2020.

Congrats #jiriprochazka . we couldn’t make it happen in @rizin_PR so let’s do this in the @BellatorMMA cage. LHW title on the line — Ryan Bader (@ryanbader) December 31, 2019

“Congrats Jiri Prochazka . we couldn’t make it happen in @rizin_PR so let’s do this in the @BellatorMMA cage. LHW title on the line” – Ryan Bader on Twitter.

See the full results from Tuesday’s epic RIZIN 20 card below:

RIZIN 20 results:

Kai Asakura vs. Manel Kape — Kape def. Asakura by TKO (punches) at 0:38 of Round Two

Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Rui Ebata — Nasukawa def. Ebata by TKO (three knockdowns) at 2:42 of Round One

Ayaka Hamasaki vs. Seo Hee Ham — Ham def. Hamasaki by split decision

Mikuru Asakura vs. John Teixeira — Asakura def. Teixeira by unanimous decision

Lindsey Vanzandt vs. Rena Kubota — Kubota def. VanZandt by TKO (corner stoppage) at 4:42 of Round Three

Tofiq Musayev vs. Patricky Freire — Musayev def. Freire by unanimous decision

Jiri Prochazka vs. CB Dollaway — Prochazka def. Dollaway by KO (punch) at !:05 of Round One

Vitaly Shemetov vs. Simon Biyong — Biyong def. Shemetov by TKO (submission to punches) at 0:58 of Round Two

Shintaro Ishiwatari vs. Hiromasa Ogikubo — Ogikubo def. Ishiwatari by split decision

Jake Heun vs. Satoshi Ishii — Heun def. Ishii by TKO (punches) at 1:12 of Round One

Yuki Motoya vs. Patrick Mix — Mix def. Motoya by submission (guillotine choke) at 1:37 of Round One

Taiju Shiratori vs. TAIGA — Shiratori def. TAIGA by TKO (cut) at 3:00 of Round Two

Miyuu Yamamoto vs. Suwanan Boonsorn — Yamamoto def. Boonsorn by unanimous decision

Luiz Gustavo vs. Patricky Freire — Freire def. Gustavo by TKO (punches and soccer kick) at 0:28 of Round One

Johnny Case vs. Tofiq Musayev — Musayev def. Case by TKO (punches) at 2:47 of Round One

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/31/2019.