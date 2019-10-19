Report | Conor McGregor investigated for second sexual assault in Ireland

Former UFC two division champion Conor McGregor is being investigated for second sexual assault allegation in his home country of Ireland.

The news come from The New York Times, who reported earlier that McGregor is being investigated for a second sexual assault allegation.

In the new allegation, The New York Times reports that a woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted outside a Dublin pub while in a vehicle this past week. The report states that Conor McGregor has not been charged or interviewer by Irish police in regards to this case.

“Conor McGregor is frequently the subject of rumors. He emphatically denies any report accusing him of sexual assault,” a McGregor publicist told The New York Times in a statement via email.

Neither the UFC or Conor McGregor have released an official statement on the new allegations as of this time.

Conor McGregor has not competed inside the Octagon since suffering a fourth round submission loss to current UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

The Irish Star was recently campaigning for a fight with former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar. But UFC President Dana White ultimately shot the fight down claiming it made “no sense”.

”Mystic Mac” was also briefly linked to a fight with Justin Gaethje at UFC 240. However, that bout failed to come to fruition after McGregor suffered a hand injury that prevented him from competing.

Conor McGregor recently ripped the UFC boss for saying he is “no longer the man”, this while suggesting that Khabib Nurmagomedov is (see that here).

