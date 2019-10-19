Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov trade shots on Twitter

The ongoing feud between UFC lightweight standouts Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov continued today on social media.

It all started after McGregor took to Twitter to respond to Dana White’s recent claim the he was “no longer the man”, and that Khabib Nurmagomedov now “calls the shots.”

Who’s not the man? Your man had that marquee event did he? More like an event in a marquee. A tent in the fucking sand it was. Keep spoofing to your self horse. Jock strap sniffer championships. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 19, 2019

“Who’s not the man? Your man had that marquee event did he? More like an event in a marquee.” Conor McGregor wrote. “A tent in the fucking sand it was. Keep spoofing to your self horse. Jock strap sniffer championships.”

The UFC’s undefeated lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, responded to his Irish rival’s outburst with the following message.

Это фиаско алкаш 😁 — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) October 19, 2019

Translation: “It is a fiasco alcoholic.”

Conor McGregor quickly responded to “The Eagle” with his own message in Russian.

Увидимся в Москве, киска — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 19, 2019

“See you in Moscow, pussy.”

McGregor has not competed since suffering a fourth round submission loss to the aforementioned Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 last October.

The Irishman has been clamoring for a rematch ever since, but Dana White and UFC officials have made it clear that Tony Ferguson is next up for “The Eagle”.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is coming off a submission victory over Dustin Poirier At September’s UFC 242 event in Abu Dhabi.

The win improved the Russians record to a perfect 26-0 in MMA.

What do you think of the latest spat between bitter rivals Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

Stay tuned to BJPENN.com for further updates and all of your MMA News!

This article first appeared on bjpenndotcom October 19, 2019