Conor McGregor fires back after Dana White suggests “he is no longer the man”

Former two division UFC champion Conor McGregor was not happy with the recent comments made by promotional President Dana White.

White had recently said that Conor was no longer “the man”, while suggesting that the Irish stars biggest rival Khabib Nurmagomedov was.

“Khabib is the man now,” Dana White stated. “Conor isn’t the man anymore, so Khabib gets to sit back and call the shots.”

Today, Conor McGregor responded to White’s recent remarks with following message on social media.

Who’s not the man? Your man had that marquee event did he? More like an event in a marquee. A tent in the fucking sand it was. Keep spoofing to your self horse. Jock strap sniffer championships. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 19, 2019

McGregor has not competed since suffering a fourth round submission loss to the aforementioned Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 last October.

The Irishman has been clamoring for a rematch ever since, but Dana White and officials say it will be Tony Ferguson who is next up for “The Eagle”.

Conor McGregor was briefly linked to a fight with Justin Gaethje at UFC 240, but that bout ultimately failed to come to fruition after the Irishman suffered a hand injury.

Most recently Conor challenger former lightweight title holder Frankie Edgar to a fight this December.

However, Dana White quickly axed that fight claiming it made absolutely “no sense”.

This article first appeared on BJPenn.com October 19, 2019