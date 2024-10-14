Francis Ngannou explains why he feels like a significant “underdog” ahead of MMA return vs. Renan Ferreira

By Curtis Calhoun - October 14, 2024

Former UFC champion Francis Ngannou admits he’s entering his PFL debut with a steep mountain to climb against the formidable Renan Ferreira.

Francis Ngannou, Renan Ferreira

Ngannou and Ferreira headline Battle of the Giants this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The PFL’s latest pay-per-view event marks the long-awaited return to the cage for Ngannou, almost three full years since his last MMA fight.

After a long hiatus from MMA and a difficult year in and out of combat sports, Ngannou enters the Ferreira fight with a lot on his mind. Despite the obstacles he’s had to overcome, he still believes he’s the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’, a title for which Ferreira is vying for.

Ngannou, despite being a global superstar, feels he’s the rightful underdog against Ferreira this weekend.

Francis Ngannou enters MMA return with an underdog mentality

During an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Ngannou explained why he’s entering his PFL debut with a lot to prove.

“We don’t fight a name, we fight talent. The name in that Octagon doesn’t matter, it’s useless,” Ngannou said. “And let me tell you something. This guy has talent. From all of my opponents, I think this is going to definitely be one of my toughest fights…his athleticism, look at his grappling. Black belt in grappling. His striking is high level, very well-rounded…when he strikes, you don’t even know that he can grapple [too]…

“He brings a lot of challenges because of his height, speed, everything. For me, as I’m taking it, I see this fight as the underdog. I feel like the underdog.”

Ngannou hasn’t fought in MMA since a unanimous decision win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. After successfully defending the UFC heavyweight title, he parted ways from the promotion after a long contract dispute.

Ngannou is fighting for a lot, in and out of the cage, this weekend in Riyadh. Ahead of the Ferreira clash, he’s entering this week with an underdog mindset.

Francis Ngannou Professional Fighters League (PFL) Renan Ferreira

