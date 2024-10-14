Francis Ngannou explains why he feels like a significant “underdog” ahead of MMA return vs. Renan Ferreira

Former UFC champion Francis Ngannou admits he’s entering his PFL debut with a steep mountain to climb against the formidable Renan Ferreira.

Ngannou and Ferreira headline Battle of the Giants this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The PFL’s latest pay-per-view event marks the long-awaited return to the cage for Ngannou, almost three full years since his last MMA fight.

After a long hiatus from MMA and a difficult year in and out of combat sports, Ngannou enters the Ferreira fight with a lot on his mind. Despite the obstacles he’s had to overcome, he still believes he’s the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’, a title for which Ferreira is vying for.

Ngannou, despite being a global superstar, feels he’s the rightful underdog against Ferreira this weekend.