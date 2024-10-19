PFL Results: Francis Ngannou KO’s Renan Ferreira (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s PFL: Battle of the Giants pay-per-view results, including the heavyweight bout between Francis Ngannou and Renan Ferreira.

Ngannou (17-3 MMA) will be returning to MMA for the first time since defeating Ciryl Gane by unanimous decision at UFC 270 in January of 2022. ‘The Predator’ most recently competed in boxing where he suffered a brutal second-round knockout loss to Anthony Joshua (see that here).

Meanwhile, Renan Ferreira (13-3 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a first-round TKO victory over former Bellator champion Ryan Bader this past February. ‘Problema’ enters the contest sporting a four-fight win streak, with all four of those victories coming by way of KO / TKO.

Round one of this heavyweight super fight begins and Francis Ngannou gets in on an early takedown. He gets it and winds up in the full guard of Renan Ferreira. The PFL champ looks for a submission attempt but ‘The Predator’ avoids. Big ground and pound now from Ngannou. He is smashing Ferreira with big shots. Renan gives up his back and Francis continues his onslaught. This one is all over!

Official PFL Battle of the Giants Results: Francis Ngannou def. Renan Ferreira via KO in Round 1

Who would you like to see Ngannou fight next following his KO victory over Ferreira this evening in Saudi Arabia?