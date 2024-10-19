PFL Results: Francis Ngannou KO’s Renan Ferreira (Video)

By Chris Taylor - October 19, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s PFL: Battle of the Giants pay-per-view results, including the heavyweight bout between Francis Ngannou and Renan Ferreira.

Francis Ngannou, Renan Ferreira, PFL, KO, Results

Ngannou (17-3 MMA) will be returning to MMA for the first time since defeating Ciryl Gane by unanimous decision at UFC 270 in January of 2022. ‘The Predator’ most recently competed in boxing where he suffered a brutal second-round knockout loss to Anthony Joshua (see that here).

Meanwhile, Renan Ferreira (13-3 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a first-round TKO victory over former Bellator champion Ryan Bader this past February. ‘Problema’ enters the contest sporting a four-fight win streak, with all four of those victories coming by way of KO / TKO.

Round one of this heavyweight super fight begins and Francis Ngannou gets in on an early takedown. He gets it and winds up in the full guard of Renan Ferreira. The PFL champ looks for a submission attempt but ‘The Predator’ avoids. Big ground and pound now from Ngannou. He is smashing Ferreira with big shots. Renan gives up his back and Francis continues his onslaught. This one is all over!

Official PFL Battle of the Giants Results: Francis Ngannou def. Renan Ferreira via KO in Round 1

Who would you like to see Ngannou fight next following his KO victory over Ferreira this evening in Saudi Arabia?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Francis Ngannou Professional Fighters League (PFL) Renan Ferreira

Related

Cris Cyborg, Larissa Pacheco, PFL, Results

PFL Results: Cris Cyborg defeats Larissa Pacheco (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 19, 2024
PFL, Battle of the Giants, Results, Francis Ngannou, Renan Ferreira
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

PFL ‘Battle of the Giants’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - October 19, 2024

The PFL: Battle of the Giants pay-per-view fight card takes place today in in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Francis Ngannou Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall predicts a hypothetical fight against Francis Ngannou

Harry Kettle - October 19, 2024

Tom Aspinall has given his thoughts on how a hypothetical fight between him and Francis Ngannou would play out.

Gegard Mousasi
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Former Bellator champion Gegard Mousasi files lawsuit against the PFL, seeks $15 million in damages

Josh Evanoff - October 17, 2024

Former Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi is now suing the PFL.

Francis Ngannou, Renan Ferreira
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Francis Ngannou teases unlikely finish in upcoming MMA return against Renan Ferreira: “I’ve been working on some little tricks”

Harry Kettle - October 17, 2024

Francis Ngannou has teased a finish ahead of his upcoming return to mixed martial arts against Renan Ferreira.

Cris Cyborg Holly Holm

Holly Holm backing former opponent Cris Cyborg to beat Larissa Pacheco in PFL debut: "Go in there and get that championship"

Josh Evanoff - October 16, 2024
Kayla Harrison
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Kayla Harrison accuses PFL of treating fighters poorly: "The truth will come out"

Curtis Calhoun - October 15, 2024

Two-time PFL championship winner Kayla Harrison responded to founder Donn Davis’s ongoing attacks by shedding a small light on how the league treats its roster.

Francis Ngannou
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall questions Francis Ngannou's elite status outside UFC: "These aren’t the best guys in the world"

Fernando Quiles - October 15, 2024

Tom Aspinall believes it’s tough to put Francis Ngannou in an elite class if he isn’t fighting under the UFC banner.

Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

PFL’s Donn Davis expects Dana White to make major UFC announcement in attempt to stifle Francis Ngannou’s MMA return

Harry Kettle - October 15, 2024

PFL boss Donn Davis believes Dana White will make a major UFC announcement this week in an attempt to overshadow Francis Ngannou’s PFL debut.

Francis Ngannou, Renan Ferreira
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

NFL legend Ray Lewis to address fighters before their ‘PFL: Battle of the Giants’ bouts

Harry Kettle - October 15, 2024

The PFL is set to ensure maximum violence at Battle of the Giants with Ray Lewis chatting to fighters before they go out.