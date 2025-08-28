Aljamain Sterling reveals injury following UFC Shanghai win over Brian Ortega

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 28, 2025

Aljamain Sterling emerged victorious at UFC Shanghai, but some damage was done.

Aljamain Sterling vs. Brian Ortega at UFC Shanghai

Sterling had a one-sided showing against Brian Ortega in their five-round featherweight clash. It was a clean sweep for “Funkmaster,” who secured 50-45 scores from all three judges. It was a big win for Sterling, who now finds himself in the top five featherweight rankings.

It isn’t all good news for the former UFC Bantamweight Champion, as he revealed on his YouTube channel that he suffered an injury during the fight (via MMAJunkie.com).

“So I got my MRI back: Grade 2 tear in my tricep,” Sterling said. “But they said strain. As he’s reading the report, he goes, ‘Grade 2 strain.’ So I’m relaxed, I’m chilling. I’m like, ‘Oh, it’s nothing. It’s just a strain. I’ll be back, no problem. That’s not like a tear or anything.’ Ryan goes, ‘A strain is a tear. What are you talking about?’ But yeah, I’ve got a partial tear in my tricep tendon. The thing is still a balloon.”

Sterling hopes the injury won’t prevent him from having one more fight before the end of the year.

“I’m a little bit saddened by that because obviously the momentum, riding a wave right now then that happens,” Sterling said. “I’m thinking maybe I can be back and ready to compete by December, which I still think I can. It just depends on how fast this heals.”

The 145-pound weight class has been heating up with a slew of worthy contenders. The likes of Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy have emerged as potential title challengers. Reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski has called to face Murphy following the No. 4-ranked fighter’s spectacular knockout win over Aaron Pico at UFC 319.

Time will tell how quickly Sterling can heal before he’s able to return to the Octagon, possibly for No. 1 contender status.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Aljamain Sterling UFC

Related

Sean Strickland, Khamzat Chimaev

Popular UFC coach explains how Sean Strickland can prepare for Khamzat Chimaev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 28, 2025
Quinton Jackson and Raja Jackson
UFC

Rampage Jackson says his son Raja has been struggling since his mother was murdered

Harry Kettle - August 28, 2025

Rampage Jackson has said his son Raja has been struggling since his mother was murdered following his recent assault incident.

Anthony Johnson
Anthony Johnson

Josh Thomson explains why Anthony Johnson ‘destroys’ Alex Pereira in fantasy UFC fight

Harry Kettle - August 28, 2025

MMA analyst Josh Thomson believes that Anthony Johnson would’ve defeated Alex Pereira in a hypothetical UFC fantasy fight.

Islam Makhachev
Khamzat Chimaev

Islam Makhachev’s manager explains why Khamzat Chimaev superfight won’t happen

Harry Kettle - August 28, 2025

Islam Makhachev’s manager has explained why he doesn’t believe Islam will end up fighting Khamzat Chimaev in a proposed superfight.

Charles Oliveira
UFC

Charles Oliveira not retiring, "motivated for another run at the belt”, per coach

Dylan Bowker - August 27, 2025

Some rumors were floating around about Charles Oliveira potentially retiring in his next fight at UFC Rio but his coach has dispelled these rumors and given ‘Do Bronx’ fans something to be excited about.

UFC Legacy Belt

Former UFC Title Challenger aims to break 4 fight skid in return booking

Dylan Bowker - August 27, 2025
Syko Stu Raja Jackson
UFC

Syko Stu awake and communicating after Raja Jackson incident, friend reveals

Cole Shelton - August 27, 2025

Syko Stu, the wrestler that Raja Jackson attacked, is awake and communicating after being transported to the hospital.

UFC glove touch
UFC

UFC Shanghai winner denies faking glove touch: 'We were practicing that all the time'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 27, 2025

One fighter who emerged victorious at UFC Shanghai says he never faked a glove touch.

Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria's next fight should be against Paddy Pimblett, says ex-UFC champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 27, 2025

If one former UFC titleholder had his way, then Ilia Topuria’s first lightweight title defense would be against Paddy Pimblett.

Bryan Battle
UFC

Bryan Battle breaks his silence on being released by the UFC

Harry Kettle - August 27, 2025

Former UFC fighter Bryan Battle has spoken out on being released from the promotion after once again missing weight.