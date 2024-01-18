Sean Strickland responds after being labeled a hypocrite by Israel Adesanya, Ian Garry and other UFC fighters: “Do you think I give a f**k?”

Sean Strickland is responding after being labeled a hypocrite by Israel Adesanya, Ian Garry and other UFC fighters.

Strickland, 32, is known for trash talking opponents (and others) leading up to or following fights. As of late, fighters, like ‘The Last Stylebender‘, have come forward saying that while he can easily hand out the trash talk, he can’t take it.

Saturday night, January 20th, will see Sean Strickland (28-5 MMA) defend his title for the first time against Dricus Du Plessis (20-2 MMA) in the main event middleweight title fight at UFC 297.

At the pre-fight news conference yesterday, Strickland addressed those labelling him a hypocrite:

“I just simply said that’s a line that I prefer we didn’t go there. And you guys, I sh*t on everybody. I make fun of your gay, little pirate earring. … I go hard, man. I made fun of Sean O’Malley’s wife getting f**ked by his buddy. I made fun of the cuck Ian Garry. The difference is, and I was just telling DC this, you went on a podcast, and you joked about calling a homie to f**k your wife. Like, I didn’t go make fun of anything you didn’t joke about. Like, this isn’t traumatic for you. You just said, ‘Hey, I wanted my buddy to f**k my wife. I wanted to throw her some D.’ I’m not even hating on that.”

Continuing, Sean Strickland shared:

“Or like the cuck Ian Garry, I didn’t go out and say I made up the definition of WAG. ‘You’re a WAG?’ You went out there and you put your wife front and f**king center. You put her front and f**king center. You made her design a shirt. You made her hold the f**king baby while you wear it, laughing. You put her front and f**king center. You are a f**king cuck. I go hard on everybody. Sometimes some sh*t gets on me. I’m fully aware of that, but it is what it is, man.”

Concluding the UFC middleweight champion said (h/t MMAJunkie):

“Here’s the thing, guys. I don’t need to be f**king right. The people? F**k the people. If one day I wake up, and like the cuck Ian Garry, everybody hates me. Do you think I give a f**k? Do you think I give a f**k if I walk down the street and someone says, ‘There’s Sean Strickland. F**k him.’ I don’t care. Enjoy, motherf**ker. You better just do it far enough away because I’ll hit you. I’m not Colby Covington, bro. I’m not Chris Curtis. I’m not going to delete my f**king Twitter. Enjoy, man. You want to go call me a f**king whatever you want, go enjoy. Just do it online.”

So there you have it – Sean Strickland really doesn’t give a **** what you say about him online but beware it you say something to his face.

Will you be watching UFC 297? Do you think Strickland will succeed in keeping the belt?

