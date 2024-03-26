Joe Rogan refutes Conor McGregor’s “crazy” claim that acting his harder than fighting: “Act in Road House or fight Khabib again?”

By Susan Cox - March 26, 2024

Joe Rogan is refuting Conor McGregor’s ‘crazy’ claim that acting is harder than fighting.

It was just last week, that the movie remake of ‘Road House’ was released on Amazon Prime Video. The movie features Conor McGregor making his acting debut and starring alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

Following the filming of ‘Road House’, McGregor told ‘JOE’:

“Acting (is harder than MMA). Time consumption, and it’s not just action and fighting and stunts, it’s also remembering the line and you have to time things correctly, you’re engaging with another person.”

Concluding, ‘Notorious’ said:

“It’s just a difficult game, a lot more difficult than I gave it credit for.”

During a recent episode of  the ‘Joe Rogan Experience’ podcast, the veteran UFC commentator reacted to the Irishman’s claims concerning acting vs. MMA:

“Listen to me, that’s not true. That’s not true, even for him. Okay, act in ‘Road House’ or fight Khabib again? Shut the f*ck up, that is crazy talk. He broke his f*cking leg in a fight! He broke his leg! Like, that’s harder. That is way harder than f*cking acting… The guy’s promoting a movie he’s a great promoter.”

“He’s an amazing promoter. He’s the best promoter in the history of the sport. No one even comes close. There’s Conor McGregor and then everybody else.”

Concluding, Joe Rogan said (h/t MMANews):

“‘Reveals why acting is harder than MMA’, that’s just a clickbait bulls**t headline that you fell for, son. Acting is harder? Time consumption?… It takes a lot of time. There’s a lot of sitting around. If you’re acting, you’re gonna be on a set 16 hours a day. You’re probably gonna be sitting around for 10, waiting for your (line) especially if you’re Conor, you’re not Jake Gyllenhaal.”

McGregor (22-6 MMA) has not fought in the Octagon since July of 2021 at UFC 264. It was McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier (30-8 MMA), with ‘The Diamond‘ TKO’ing McGregor and in the process breaking his leg.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) were opposing coaches of TUF 31 and were to fight it out in the cage upon completion of the series. To date, no date or time has been confirmed by the UFC.

