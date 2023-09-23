Video | Chaos ensues after Johnny Eblen KO’s Fabian Edwards at Bellator 299

All hell broke loose after Johnny Eblen knocked out Fabian Edwards in the headliner of tonight’s Bellator 299 event in Dublin, Ireland.

Eblen (14-0 MMA) put his Bellator middleweight title on the line against Edwards (12-3 MMA) this afternoon at 3Arena.

‘The Human Cheat Code’ was looking to earn his second consecutive title defense, this after defeating Anatoly Tokov and Gegard Mousasi in his most recent efforts.

Meanwhile, Fabian Edwards entered his first career title fight sporting a three-fight win streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Gegard Mousasi in May of this year.

Tonight’s Bellator 299 main event proved to be a solid back and forth affair. Johnny Eblen had success in the opening round, but the Birmingham native battled back in the second frame to seemingly tie up the scorecards.

However, it was in the early moments of round three that Eblen would drop Edwards with a big right hand and proceed to send the Englishman into a state of unconsciousness with some nasty elbows.

Check out the finish below:

After finishing the fight, Johnny Eblen proceeded to taunt Edwards and even spit in the direction of his fallen opponent.

Those actions of course did not sit well with Fabian’s brother and current UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards, who proceeded to go after the American inside of the cage.

Things got heated between Johnny Eblen and Leon Edwards following the conclusion of tonight’s #Bellator299 main event 😅 pic.twitter.com/9wAomxqJbk — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) September 23, 2023

Thankfully, Bellator officials were able to keep Johnny and Leon from getting too close, and the only things exchanged between the two were words.

What was your reaction to Johnny Eblen knocking out Fabian Edwards in the headliner of tonight’s Bellator 299 event?