Just Scrap Radio Ep. 192 with Steve Erceg and Vince Morales

The 192nd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Mexico City.

We’re first joined by eighth-ranked UFC flyweight Steve Erceg (0:48). We close things out by talking with UFC bantamweight Vince Morales (11:42).

Steve Erceg opens up the show to preview his UFC Mexico City main event against Brandon Moreno. Steve talks about his last fight and whether or not he thought he wanted a step-down in competition after back-to-back losses. He then chats about going to Mexico to face Moreno in another main event. Erceg then talks about the style matchup with Moreno and how he sees the fight playing out. He then closes it out by talking about what a win does for him and his goals for the year.

Vince Morales closes out the program to preview his UFC Mexico City against Raul Rosas Jr. Vince talks about how this fight came together on such short notice after his last fight. He then talks about going to Mexico City to face a fan favorite and whether or not there is pressure for him. He then chats about what a win does for him and his goals going forward.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

Follow Us

iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher